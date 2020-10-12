Jamie Lee Curtis Suggests Chris Evans PURPOSELY Leaked His D**k Pic For Attention!

Just like the rest of us, Jamie Lee Curtis still can’t get over the fact Chris Evans accidentally leaked a nude photo on his Instagram Story last month. Unlike the rest of us, she knows him personally from playing his mother in Knives Out! And that knowledge has apparently caused the Hollywood vet to craft to her own theories about the big viral moment!

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 61-year-old humored host Kelly Clarkson‘s questions about the photo mishap where she speculated that the hunky Hollywood A-lister might’ve purposely leaked that pic of his peen to catch the attention of his IG followers. Wow, that’s quite an inneresting thought, LOLz!

With a heavy dose of inquisitive, sarcastic humor, Curtis explained herself:

“My question is this: He’s so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being. I’m wondering if it was even planned. You know what I mean?”

We agree with all of those superlatives about Evans, but his embarrassment from the situation tells us he likely did NOT plan to casually break the internet with a d**k pic on one unassuming Saturday afternoon in September. Unless he’s that good an actor…

The Freaky Friday actress continued making light of the ordeal and admitted she was “sweating” just thinking about the shot. However, she went to shift attention away from Chris and put their Knives Out co-star Don Johnson in the hot seat instead, quipping:

“I could’ve made some sort of joke and said [Chris] took after his movie father, Don Johnson.”

Whoa, whoa! Is she telling us Don Johnson is hung?! Apparently she has the inside scoop! She revealed:

“I’m really, really close friends with Melanie Griffith. She’s one of my best friends and has been forever, and she was married to him twice.”

Dang! Just once wasn’t good enough! Ha! Good to know… (Sorry, Dakota Johnson!)

As we mentioned, Chris was definitely self-conscious about the intimate contents of his camera roll getting out. The Captain America actor told host Tamron Hall on her eponymous talk show days later that the support from his fan base helped him get through the “teaching” moment.

Curtis isn’t totally wrong about her idea that Chris used the situation for attention because he did exactly shortly after the initial hype died down! Instead of making it about himself, the Avengers star challenged his followers to focus on the, uh, bigger picture, by tweeting:

“Now that I have your attention …. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Now that is expert level spin right there!! We definitely appreciated his follow-up message and although we know these ladies were just poking fun at Evans, we kind of wish they would’ve utilized this moment to drive his point home about voting in the upcoming Presidential election less than a month away from now. The objectification of his hot body can wait for later!

Anywho, watch the cheeky segment for yourself (below) and let us know your theory about the leak in the comments!

[Image via WENN/Instar]