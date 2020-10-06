Got A Tip?

Chris Evans

Chris Evans Has Fans Drooling Over Tattoos & Abs In New Vid!

chris evans shirtless tattoos

If you haven’t already learned to pay close attention to Chris EvansInstagram Stories, now is the time to tune in!

This time, a thirst-inducing clip was shared with the Internet consensually and intentionally — but it’s still enough to get us a little hot under the collar! The actor showed off his toned physique in a video of himself doing a backflip into the icy pool at his Massachusetts home. He captioned the clip:

“Last swim before the pool hibernates…(It was freezing!)”

In a charmingly self-deprecating subheader, the Marvel star added:

“…I wonder what it’s like to be tan

Watch the entire droolworthy moment (below)!

No need to worry about a tan, Chris. Those abs more than make up for it!

Fans took to Twitter to voice their approval — and they spotted a few new tattoos while admiring his chest.

Chris Evans Instagram Story
Bask in it, ladies and gentlemen. Bask. / (c) Chris Evans/Instagram Story

Comments included:

“NO THOUGHTS ONLY CHRIS EVANS’ TATTOOS”

“chris evans getting more tattoos that we didn’t know about is my villain origin story”

“CHRIS EVANS HAS A TATTOO OF A STAR ON HIS HIP SHUT UP THATS DEFINITELY FOR STEVE”

“Chris evans’ tattoos is occupying my mind rent free, how do I shake this SMFH”

Meanwhile, Evans lived up to the Captain America name on his own Twitter page by taking President Donald Trump to task for his dangerous misinformation about coronavirus. The 39-year-old tweeted:

Tell ‘em, Chris!

Mmm, that’s a whole other kind of hot! You know what they say… get you a man who can do both. And Chris sure can!

Ch-ch-check out some more fan reactions (below):

[Image via Jaime Espinoza/WENN/Chris Evans/Instagram Story]

Oct 06, 2020 16:40pm PDT

