Chris Evans Has Fans Drooling Over Tattoos & Abs In New Vid!

If you haven’t already learned to pay close attention to Chris Evans’ Instagram Stories, now is the time to tune in!

This time, a thirst-inducing clip was shared with the Internet consensually and intentionally — but it’s still enough to get us a little hot under the collar! The actor showed off his toned physique in a video of himself doing a backflip into the icy pool at his Massachusetts home. He captioned the clip:

“Last swim before the pool hibernates…(It was freezing!)”

In a charmingly self-deprecating subheader, the Marvel star added:

“…I wonder what it’s like to be tan “

Watch the entire droolworthy moment (below)!

Leaving Chris Evans’s latest IG story here for ~reasons~ pic.twitter.com/mL30YrGxzU — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 6, 2020

No need to worry about a tan, Chris. Those abs more than make up for it!

Fans took to Twitter to voice their approval — and they spotted a few new tattoos while admiring his chest.

Comments included:

“NO THOUGHTS ONLY CHRIS EVANS’ TATTOOS” “chris evans getting more tattoos that we didn’t know about is my villain origin story” “CHRIS EVANS HAS A TATTOO OF A STAR ON HIS HIP SHUT UP THATS DEFINITELY FOR STEVE” “Chris evans’ tattoos is occupying my mind rent free, how do I shake this SMFH”

Meanwhile, Evans lived up to the Captain America name on his own Twitter page by taking President Donald Trump to task for his dangerous misinformation about coronavirus. The 39-year-old tweeted:

Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you https://t.co/H8CGlD9DcZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 5, 2020

Tell ‘em, Chris!

Mmm, that’s a whole other kind of hot! You know what they say… get you a man who can do both. And Chris sure can!

Ch-ch-check out some more fan reactions (below):

highlight of my shitty day was seeing how tatted chris evans actually is. i think i felt more in love tbqh — VOTE VOTE VOTE (@brandalynmk02) October 6, 2020

the duality of chris evans amazes me?? like he is the softest cutest man ever but also a complete badass who can backflip, has washboard abs, a v-line, and a shit ton of cool chest tattoos.. mkay pic.twitter.com/6XQl03odH0 — katie ???? (@cevansavenger) October 6, 2020

So Chris Evans has some tattoos and before this discovery I truly didn’t think anything could make him hotter. Truly a man who keeps on giving during this bleak, COVID year. — lukapark (@lukapark) October 6, 2020

[Image via Jaime Espinoza/WENN/Chris Evans/Instagram Story]