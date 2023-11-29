Jamie Lynn Spears Quits I'm A Celebrity! Is This The REAL Reason She Left??

Jamie Lynn Spears is done with I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

On Wednesday, the UK reality series revealed the 32-year-old actress has left the show early. “Get me out of here” indeed! The statement on Instagram read:

“Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

On medical grounds??

Per The Standard, Jamie Lynn will appear on the show one last time during the episode on Wednesday — where viewers can watch as her castmates also hear the news. The show does not disclose the exact health reason that caused her sudden departure. However, The Mirror reported just “medical grounds” isn’t the full story behind her exit!

Related: Did Britney Spears Confirm She’s Watching Jamie Lynn On I’m A Celebrity?!

Sources for the ITV show claim a big reason for Jamie Lynn quitting comes down to her missing her family too much! They explained:

“She has been struggling physically and mentally for some time. If you look back even last week this is not a complete surprise by any means.”

Aww. Viewers know the Zoey 101 alum had struggled with homesickness while on the show. We’re sure it didn’t help talking about almost losing her daughter in a recent episode.

Jamie Lynn even threatened to quit last week over the matter! When four of her campmates failed to win a framed photograph of her two daughters during a game to get luxury items, she broke down in tears, saying:

“I just wanted to say like, I don’t get it. Why would y’all put them through that? They feel guilty. Like they didn’t come back with the gifts for their friends. This is not OK, I wanna go home. I just went and told them, I was like you’re so effed up if you want to put them through that. I think this is not fair. I quit, I don’t want to do it. I do not wanna be here, that was like f**king torture. I just want to see my kids, I will stay out here with the critters just let me see them. I’m just struggling.”

Her cast members comforted and convinced her to stay at the time. However, Jamie Lynn just seemed to be over the show at that point. On Tuesday night, she became emotional and stated she didn’t want to be there again. And now it looks like she followed through with her plans to quit.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you expect Jamie Lynn to leave the show early? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here/YouTube]