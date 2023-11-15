Jana Kramer & Fiancé Allan Russell Welcome First Child Together!

Jana Kramer is a momma of three now!

On Monday, the 39-year-old country singer and her fiancé Allan Russell welcomed their first child together — a baby boy named Roman James Russell . The parents first revealed the news in a statement to People on Tuesday, expressing how happy they are right now:

“Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son, Roman James Russell. We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together. The name Roman really isn’t inspired by anyone, it’s just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa’s names, so that was a nod to them.”

So sweet!!! Jana later shared the first photos of their bundle of joy on Instagram, writing in the caption:

“Welcome to the world sweet Roman James Russell. Blessed beyond measure for this little miracle. 11.13.2023. 6lbs 1oz.”

This is such amazing news! Take a look at the pictures (below), which includes an adorable moment of her 7-year-old daughter Jolie and 4-year-old son Jace, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin, meeting their baby brother for the first time:

Congratulations to Jana and Allan! Reactions to the baby news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram]