Jana Kramer Had A Run-In With Ex Mike Caussin While Out With Jay Cutler! Awkward!

Jana Kramer may have left her marriage behind, but she didn’t escape the drama!

In case you somehow missed it, the I Hope It Rains singer has apparently begun dating Jay Cutler. The rumored couple were photographed together for the first time at The Twelve Thirty Club restaurant and bar on September 8, causing much ado — mostly because of his famous ex Kristin Cavallari.

However, one thing that wasn’t captured by paparazzi that night out was her super awkward encounter with her ex, Mike Caussin!

On Monday’s episode of the Whine Down podcast, the 37-year-old recalled of the evening:

“You know what’s really messed up? My ex was there the same night, and the photographer tried to get a picture with all three of us, and I was like ‘No, no, no, no, no nice try.’ And everyone kind of started laughing, but I was like, ‘Not happening.’”

Smart move! Although the former lovers have clearly moved on since finalizing their divorce, the One Tree Hill alum confessed that it still stung seeing the 34-year-old football player cozying up to other women:

“I would say that was really hard to see him there…see him flirt with other girls. I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang, but it was really hard.”

Of course, she did have some practice with it. He infamously never really stopped hooking up with other women throughout their marriage, after all. She continued:

“You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him. It looked like it didn’t bother him one second, and that hurt, you know? He’s just untamed and uncaged and he’s happy.”

At one point during the night, Kramer actually chatted with Caussin, but his reaction to the moment wasn’t exactly what she’d hoped for at all. Describing the exchange as “strange,” she explained:

“I was, like, ‘This is awkward,’ and he’s, like, ‘Not at all.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, OK.’ I’m glad that he was fine but at the same time…I talked to my therapist about it and just a little piece of me was, like, it would’ve been nice [for him] to be, like, ‘Yeah, this is hard, but I’m glad we can be cordial.’ Just acknowledgment that it might hurt a little bit.”

What did she expect, though? This is the same man who felt “so much resentment” and was “mean” towards Jana for calling it quits earlier this year due to his infidelity. While her feelings are totally valid, it is just not shocking that Mike would seemingly be unfazed by the encounter and just ready to move on with his life in front of the Hallmark channel star.

Hopefully, though, Jana won’t have to bump into her ex again anytime soon, and if she does, it’ll be little bit easier now that the band-aid has been ripped off. Reactions to the awks moment? Let us know in the comments (below).

