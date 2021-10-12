Jared Leto Tear-Gassed In Italy After Stumbling Into Anti-Vax Protest!

Yikes!!!

Jared Leto found himself in the worst place possible on Saturday night when he wound up in the middle of a violent anti-vaccination protest in Rome, Italy! The Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman posted about the scary encounter on Instagram, sharing videos and photos from the march. He captioned the clips:

“Got caught in a protest in Italy. From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates / green pass. Got tear gassed then called it a night.”

That seems like the right time to call it a night — tear gas is no joke! (Though we sincerely hope the Suicide Squad star wouldn’t have wanted to continue participating in the anti-vax protest anyway.)

According to Reuters, the protesters hit the streets after Italy became the first European country to establish a mandate that all workers must have a COVID-19 Green Pass in order to continue their jobs, which basically means they need proof of a vaccination card, negative test, or confirmation that they recently contracted the virus). From the looks of it, many weren’t happy about that! Check out the singer’s unexpected evening (below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

So intense!

FWIW, Leto’s been very pro-mask since the start of the pandemic — even wearing one in social settings when others weren’t (like at New York Fashion Week last month), so we doubt he would have wanted to walk alongside the anti-vaxxers much longer. Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jared Leto/Instagram & WENN/Avalon]