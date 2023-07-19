Donald Trump About To Be Indicted Again! Are THESE The Charges??

Late breaking news from a source close to the situation… a source called… Donald Trump.

Yes, once again, the former president is showing his trouble keeping secrets as he was the first to break the news of this massive step forward in the January 6 investigation. Trump posted angrily on Truth Social Sunday night that he had received a target letter from the DOJ in the ongoing probe into the 2021 insurrection. For those who don’t know, that’s the government’s way of prepping a suspect for criminal charges — just the fact they’re sending it after the lengthy investigation basically means it’s a sure thing he’s going to be indicted. The last time Trump got a letter in the classified documents case, he was formally indicted just three weeks later.

Trump also claimed it was even more dire — that he was told he had just four days to report to the grand jury. That last part has not been verified, but every news organization was able to reach out to their DOJ sources and learn that the letter was all too real. According to Rolling Stone‘s sources, the letter, sent by special counsel Jack Smith, even lists the federal statutes under which Trump can expect to be charged, including conspiracy and obstruction, specifically:

conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States

deprivation of rights under color of law

tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant

This is, of course, all tied to Trump’s role in the January 6 coup attempt, in which the then-president’s followers attempted to stop the peaceful transition of power by storming the Capitol Building. Representatives from both sides of the aisle, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, were forced to flee as rioters beat capitol police officers and brought in makeshift weapons and very real zipties.

Over 1,000 people have been charged already for their role in the coup attempt, and we are not using that term hyperbolically. The harshest sentences, reserved for those involved in the planning of the events that unfolded, have been for charges of seditious conspiracy. The leader of the Trump-supporting Oath Keepers group was sentenced to 18 years in prison earlier this year.

And right at the top of this grand movement, the man behind the big lie, has always been Donald Trump. Many of the January 6 defendants have said Trump told them to do what they did. He can deny it due to wording all he wants, they got the message.

Innerestingly, this comes the same day Michigan announced charges against their 16 so-called fake electors. These Trump supporters allegedly forged documents falsely claiming they were “duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan.” The plan was to illegally give Michigan’s electoral college votes to Trump, despite the state going to Joe Biden. They’re being charged with various crimes, including election law forgery. It’s all part of the widespread attempt by Trump and many others to overturn the results of the 2020 election and subvert US democracy.

So once again, Trump’s underlings are already going to prison. Once again he’s being named by many of them. Now at least he’ll be indicted, apparently. But we’ll have to see if he skates away like he’s done so many times before.

What do YOU think? Will Trump actually go to prison??

