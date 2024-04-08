Jason Kelce Crashes Wrestlemania! ...And Is Introduced As Taylor Swift's 'Brother-In-Law'?! WATCH!

Months after the post-Super Bowl parties in Vegas, Jason Kelce has put the luchador mask back on!

As we’re sure you’ve been seeing, no one knows how to party quite like Travis Kelce’s big brother! The 36-year-old is continuing the victory lap after his retirement, and this weekend may have been the wildest step yet — he completely crashed WWE‘s Wrestlemania XL! OMG!

On Saturday, the former Philadelphia Eagles player jumped into a match between Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar VS Rey Mysterio and Andrade. The retired football player was joined by his fellow NFL star Lane Johnson.

In the absolutely crazy clip, Jason and Lane show up in Eagles themed luchador masks and completely shock the audience. It’s at this point the football center picks up Dominik and throws him back into the ring, just in time for a finishing move from Rey.

Related: Travis & Jason In Talks To Star In $100 MILLION Action Movie Together!

After the winner is declared, Jason rips off his mask (and his shirt) to reveal his identity! One of the announcers cheekily asks:

“Isn’t that what’s-her-name’s brother-in-law?”

LOLz!

Jason’s pal Pat McAfee, who was also an announcer during the match, gleefully sang Taylor Swift’s hit song 22, before adding:

“Yeah, that’s family.”

How cute! We’re not surprised at the nickname considering how serious things have been getting between Tay and Trav! But it ain’t much of a wrestling moniker! LOLz!

See the full clip of Jason’s reign of terror (below):

Just Jason Kelce things! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via ESPN/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]