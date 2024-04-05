What Travis Kelce Told Taylor Swift That 'Changed Everything'

Are you Ready For It, Tayvis shippers?!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are obviously very much in love! Even since the sweet Super Bowl kiss, they’ve been spotted together on many nights out recently — and who can forget their recent super luxurious stay in the Bahamas? And according to an insider spilling to Life&Style this week, things are getting way more serious! Like, we’re talking Trav wants “to spend the rest of his life” by Tay Tay’s side! That’s practically marriage talk!

Related: Joe DRAGGED After Travis Gives Sweet Answer About His Favorite Taylor Song!

According to the source — who claims to be a witness to the conversation — during that incredible beach vacay, the NFL star and his lady had a very deep moment together:

“When they weren’t making out, they were in deep conversation. It was clearly an incredibly intimate moment. Travis told Taylor he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and she told him she feels the same.”

OMG!

How romantic! But this wasn’t a proposal just yet, Swifties! The insider continued:

“It wasn’t an official proposal, but they’re committed to each other, and they spent the weekend celebrating in paradise … They wanted to get away and relax, just the two of them, with no distractions.”

Of course, that was easy to do in their sprawling $18,000 per night vacation rental. While enjoying their private villa on the pink sand beaches, the Kansas City Chiefs star also supposedly spoke some very important words to the pop star:

“Travis has promised Taylor that he will never ask her to choose between him and her career. Those words changed everything, because a lot of the men she’s been with tended to get jealous or threatened by her devotion to her work. But it’s one of the qualities Travis admires most about her.”

Oof. Is that Joe Alwyn shade?! (Is everything these days? LOLz!) In any case, we know how much it means to Tay! He understands about grueling schedules and work ethic. And he’s a fan! So he wouldn’t want her to compromise! It’s kinda perfect!

With The Eras Tour kicking off again in May and TK training during the offseason, though, we can’t expect a big wedding, according to the source:

“So they don’t exactly have time for a wedding. But those close to them are hoping they’ll tie the knot within the next year or so … But if they do get married, they both want a big party. [Travis would] want to get married after the Super Bowl next year … like at one of [Taylor’s] blowout Fourth of July bashes.”

Exciting if true!! But they’re not in so much of a hurry just yet:

“They’re like America’s King and Queen. But right now, they’re just basking in their happiness.”

Aww!

What do U think about Taylor and Travis taking it to the next level, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]