Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift Fans Have ‘Unrealistic Infatuation’ With Travis Kelce & The Chiefs!

Jason Kelce is taking shots at the Swifties!

On Thursday’s installment of the New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce discussed their Best NFL Team Name bracket, which listeners could vote on, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took issue with his big brother. He said the point of the bracket was to get people to vote “unbiasedly” without being “persuaded in any way,” but accused the Philadelphia Eagles center of vying for the Buffalo Bills online — saying he “completely f**ked the integrity” of the competition because of it.

Jason said his argument was that since Travis predicted it would come down to the Chiefs and Eagles, he “campaigned” for “underrepresented teams.” He said:

“I just wanted voter turnout.”

But NOT from Taylor Swift fans?? He teased:

“The Swifties have this unrealistic infatuation with the Chiefs and Travis Kelce, and they’re only voting based on their love for you, not on their love for the team name.”

Ha!! He added:

“So it wasn’t a realistic representation of what team name is better.”

But then it was Travis’ turn to defend Taylor’s fan army, and he responded:

“This is ridiculous that you’re throwing everything on the Swifties. You think Chiefs Kingdom doesn’t listen to this show? … Why the f**k are you blaming all the losses on the [Swifties]?”

Jason responded:

“Well, the Swifites got very upset, they don’t understand our politics. So, they got really [accusatory] of me manipulating votes.”

Well, YEAH. Don’t mess with the Swifties! LOLz!! Watch that funny moment in the full podcast episode (below):

The Swifties don’t play around!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via New Heights/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]