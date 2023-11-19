Jason Momoa Shows Off Superhero Physique As SNL Takes On George Santos OnlyFans Controversy!

Jason Momoa just made all of our Saturday nights a little extra LIVE!

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star returned to the Studio 8H stage to host this week’s installment of Saturday Night Live, and he didn’t forget to bring his signature bro energy! In his opening monologue, the 44-year-old talked about being born in Hawaii, growing up in Iowa, and then returning to Hawaii where he “fell in love with acting” after landing a role on Baywatch. He talked a bit about the work he does to protect our oceans and small island nations, and plugged his water company, Mananalu, which helps to eliminate single-use plastic bottles. Saving the turtles!

There weren’t any flashy special guests this week, but Jason made up for it by stripping down for a Cast Away skit to show off his hunky physique… Watch (below):

Related: Hulk Hogan’s Son Nick Arrested For DUI!

The Justice League star also gave rapping a shot in a segment about the Roman Empire, which has recently become a popular topic on TikTok! See (below):

Tate McRae was also in the house to perform her hit songs Greedy and Grave. Watch (below):

Bowen Yang also suited up as George Santos during the Weekend Update, where he addressed the House Ethics Committee’s “scathing report” that he allegedly spent campaign funds on OnlyFans, cosmetic procedures, and shopping trips. He joked:

“Isn’t Congress kind of like OnlyFans, anyway? People paying you to do nasty things on a sad, bad livestream?”

Yikes!!

Catch up on the rest of the skits, including Jason bouncing people outside of a club, playing an airline pilot during the Thanksgiving week parade, and much, much more (below):

Thoughts on this week’s installment of SNL, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via NBC/Peacock & ABC News/YouTube]