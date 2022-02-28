Farrah Abraham Defends Decision Allowing Her 13-Year-Old Daughter Sophia To Get A Septum Piercing!

Farrah Abraham doesn’t want to hear everybody’s opinions about her daughter’s newest piercing!

The reality TV alum’s 13-year-old daughter Sophia Abraham revealed on Instagram several days ago that she’d gotten a septum piercing for her birthday.

The piercing is done through the wall of cartilage that separates the left and right nostrils — and for many fans and followers on social media, the activity seemed to be a very controversial thing to allow a young teenager to do!

It all started late last week, when Sophia took to her IG account to reveal the news of her new piercing.

Writing in a caption of a reel showing the act being done, the teenager shared (below):

“I got my septum piercing for my birthday!! I am so happy with how it turned out!” she captioned the post. “I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!!”

Here’s the clip (below):

And in the comments section, the 30-year-old Teen Mom OG alum featured prominently!

Writing in support of Sophia’s big move, Farrah shared (below):

“SOPHIA… the first 13 year old in the family to get a septum piercing! Birthday wish come true! Happy memories ! Love you! Epic 13!”

Epic, indeed! Well, for some people, perhaps… Although not all IG users would use that word. In fact, some commenters slammed the MTV alum for allowing her daughter to get the jewelry.

Here were just a few of the reactions in the comments section (below):

“Where is that legal at 13?” “Your too young to get that done smh” “Not a big achievement or something to brag about, ‘being the first 13 year old in the family to get a septum piercing.’ Your 13, and a baby still!” “Dude she’s a baby still” “Only 13! Can’t imagine what she’ll ‘allow’ her to do at 16 smh”

Yikes!

So, on Sunday, that topic was front and center when Farrah spoke with TMZ.

Chatting about the decision to let her daughter get her septum pierced at such a relatively young age, Farrah explained that she initially “wasn’t for it” before coming around (below):

“I think her generation of 13 is much different than my generation of 13. Sophia is the first … in my family to get a septum piercing, especially at 13. … I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection.”

That part isn’t a bad point, at least. There are plenty of worse ways for a teenager to do something like this behind her mom’s back!

The 16 and Pregnant alum went on from there, arguing that her daughter took the septum piercing in stride, and “did better than her COVID shot.”

Farrah explained:

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal. We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases. So congratulations to Sophia. I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her.”

Well OK then!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Does Farrah have a point here? Or is Sophia still too young for this, regardless?!

Sound OFF with your take on Farrah’s permissive parenting down in the comments (below)…

