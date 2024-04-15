Jax Taylor Claims THIS Is Why He Liked That Post Saying He Should Have Married Stassi Instead Of Brittany!

Remember when Jax Taylor agreed he should have married Stassi Schroeder?!

The Vanderpump Rules alum sparked controversy when he was caught “liking” an Instagram comment saying that he should’ve married his ex instead of wife Brittany Cartwright! Super shady — especially considering they’re in the early stages of a messy AF split! But in true Jax fashion, he’s now trying to walk the whole thing back!

The Valley lead posted a clip from his latest episode of When Reality Hits, the podcast he still records with his estranged partner, late last week. It was on that since-deleted post that a fan asked for clarification, wondering:

“Please say the rumor about you liking a comment about wishing you had married Stassi isn’t true?! You have the most amazing wife I hope you fight to keep her!”

But this wasn’t just a rumor. There were receipts! Even though the screenshot proof was undeniable, the 44-year-old bar owner insisted he wasn’t trying to be shady on purpose, replying, per Page Six:

“yeah i was going through liking comments and i didn’t pay attention and accidentally hit like.”

REALLY?!? That seems stupid AF considering all the controversy surrounding his relationship right now! But he doubled down, saying that reacting to the comment “most definitely was a mistake.” We mean… we agree it was a mistake, that’s for sure! Whether we believe it was an accident… That’s another kettle of fish.

The real question is, will Brittany believe his story? It seems like she’s been pretty forgiving of a lot over the years. But since the breakup she’s made it clear she’s done!

FWIW, his baby momma previously called it “weird” and “so creepy” that he hit like on that comment — and even Scheana Shay called him out! Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on the same day the controversy popped up, she told Andy Cohen her former co-star was an “idiot.” Oof! She added:

“I think Jax has a lot of work to do on himself, and [Cartwright] deserves to be treated better and treated with respect, and he hasn’t been doing that.”

Preach it! Jax better start paying more attention to his actions if he wants any chance to reconcile with Brittany! So-called accidents like this can’t keep happening!

Thoughts?! Do U really think this was a misclick?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

