Jay Leno Looks AMAZING In First Photo After Release From Burn Center

Wow, this recovery seems nothing short of a miracle! But that’s what you get from the best in the world, we guess.

Jay Leno has been at the Grossman Burn Center for the past 10 days after a horrifying car fire which left him with third degree burns on his face, chest, and arms. But on Monday the center bid farewell to their famous patient — and released a photo of him with some of the staff saying goodbye!

The Tonight Show alum is looking AMAZING! See the photo (below)!

And a closeup…

Wow. You’d never know man was on fire less than two weeks ago. We’re so happy for him! The Grossman Burn Center sent out a statement as well, saying:

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Dr. Peter Grossman himself said:

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”

We are now, too, after seeing this! Such great news! Really something to be Thankful for this year…

Nov 21, 2022 14:46pm PDT

