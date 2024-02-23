Jenelle Evans Kicked Husband David Eason & His Daughter Out Of The House -- And He's Going To File For Divorce: REPORT

Could this be the end of the line for Jenelle Evans and David Eason?!

The Teen Mom 2 alum reportedly kicked her husband AND his 16-year-old daughter out of the reality TV star’s rural North Carolina home, according to a jaw-dropping new report. And not only that, but insiders are also now saying that David is planning on filing for divorce from the MTV alum. Really?!?! If all this is really true… WOW!!

According to a Thursday afternoon report by the US Sun, an insider claims David Eason could file for divorce as soon as Thursday afternoon (!!!) after Jenelle allegedly kicked him off her property. And she allegedly s**t-canned his teenage daughter Maryssa Eason, too!! A source told that outlet that it all began after David was banished to live on Jenelle’s boat (?!) for the past week instead of being allowed in their house:

“David has been staying on Jenelle’s boat over the past week, but then on Monday, things began to get heated. Two days ago, Jenelle started texting Maryssa that since her father was no longer at the house, she could no longer live there, either.”

Whoa!!

Well, if that first part is true about David living on the boat, that would explain why he wasn’t in Jenelle’s latest video with embattled son Jace Evans and the rest of the fam! But beyond that, damn! Maryssa is only 16! Per that insider, Jenelle’s first text to Maryssa read like this:

“I’ve raised you since you were little, but now I have custody of Jace now [sic], and he’s my priority.”

The texts apparently didn’t stop there, either. That source claims Jenelle kept texting the teen throughout the day on Tuesday, trying the whole time to get her to leave. Then, on Tuesday night, the reality TV vet supposedly put her foot down:

“Tuesday night at 9pm, Jenelle knocked on Maryssa’s bedroom door, and said to her in person, ‘I really need you to find somewhere else to go, you need to leave your room key and go in the morning.'”

When Wednesday morning rolled around, Maryssa apparently went to school like normal — and took the key to her (locked) room with her. But the source claims Jenelle kept texting her all day long! Eventually, when Maryssa got home from school that afternoon, Jenelle forced her out. On Wednesday evening, per both The Sun and a YouTube user named ElleBee who first reported this tidbit, Maryssa reportedly did pack her things and leave. It’s unclear if she joined David in reportedly living on the boat or moved elsewhere.

And now it sounds like the s**t has really hit the fan on the star-crossed couple’s marriage. The insider concluded their Thursday reveal with this comment about David reportedly being ready to go with a divorce filing:

“David is supposed to be filing for divorce sometime today [Thursday] — his plan is to get ahead of Jenelle filing.”

Jeez.

No official word yet on whether he actually did file for divorce either on Thursday or today. TBH, we’re a little skeptical about this report right now without seeing evidence of a court filing. But the proof is in the pudding, right? Guess we’ll wait and see what court documents do or don’t pop up in the next few days…

Also, a footnote: recall how the Child Protective Services case into Jace’s home life was abruptly dropped earlier this month. And yet David is still facing abuse charges — and in fact, those charges were upgraded back in January! So could there have been a rift growing there between his exposure in the case and Jenelle being let off the hook by CPS?! Honestly, who knows. What do U make of this divorce report, Perezcious readers? Are you buying it??

