Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Where Jessica Simpson Really Stands With Ex Eric Johnson Amid Reconciliation Rumors! Awkward! Drake & Bobbi Althoff Address Their Falling Out In Raw New Interview! Ryan Lochte's Wife Claims He Did Drugs In Front Of The Kids! Plus, His Secret Rehab Stay Revealed... 13 Going On 30 Child Star Says She Just Escaped Relationship With 'Wealthy Cult Leader'! WTF?? Demi Moore Defends Ex Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Amid Backlash Over Difficult Care Decision! Channing Tatum Gives Rare Comments About 'Painful' Jenna Dewan Divorce, Says They 'Tried To Keep It Together' A LONG Time! Seeing Double! Kevin Costner’s Much Younger New Girlfriend Looks EXACTLY Like His Ex-Wife! Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Defends Right To ‘Rehash Bulls**t’ Amid Taylor Swift Engagement: ‘Sue Me’ Miley Cyrus Talks Getting Over The WORST Dating Advice Mom Tish Gave Her! Ethan Hawke Talks 'Humiliating’ Split From Ex-Wife Uma Thurman! Inside The 'Danger' Of Their 'Summer Camp'-Like Connection Kelley Wolf Banned From Contacting Scott & Kids In Strict New Court Order After Arrest! Songs You Didn't Know Were About Someone Famous!

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Says Scary Ex David Eason Wants Her Back -- And His NEW Ex Has Thoughts!

Jenelle Evans Says Scary Ex David Eason Wants Her Back -- And His NEW Ex Has Thoughts!

Jenelle Evans says her ex wants her back!

After finalizing her divorce with super scary David Eason, the Teen Mom star has been making BANK with her new endeavors. Seems like she hasn’t been looking back at all. Which has worked out since he found a new partner in a woman named Kenleigh Heatwole.

Well, that romance has now come to an end, too, leaving Jenelle to make a shocking claim on X (Twitter) Wednesday. She wrote:

“He wants me back but I don’t want him

Damn!

David’s most recent ex saw the post, too! And she had something to say! Kenleigh chimed in with her own response shortly after, writing:

“Honestly, have your ex husband back I tried”

To which Jenelle replied:

“Girl.. I don’t want him back he use to do the same s**t to me”

What s**t, you may ask? Well, according to Kenleigh’s other post, David accused her of cheating:

“David said I cheated on him but won’t show or tell me what I did. So ALL his s**t that was in my house is now in his shed.”

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Back in early 2024 he accused Jenelle of cheating on him, which turned into all kinds of TERRIFYING info being shared about him… All those accusations of domestic violence, child abuse, and of course his murder of the family dog… Truly horrifying behavior. So glad Jenelle is across the country now.

Related: Jenelle & Kesha Recreate Viral ‘Hair Feathers’ Moment From Teen Mom! 

The MTV star then replied to Kenleigh again, commiserating:

“Good thing you didn’t marry him and share assets”

OUCH! It’s true, Jenelle was stuck for a while. Kenleigh, on the other hand? Free and clear! She actually shared a little more about her situation with David, seemingly admitting she was warned about him by her followers — and should have listened:

“Y’all were right about some s**t I am not gonna lie. What I can’t do is let someone act like a victim in my own house when I’ve tried to help them for the past year and a half. F**K that.”

Meanwhile, Jenelle chimed in:

“Back to living on the boat

Not the boat! OMG! See the posts (below):

Some serious shade! But honestly, it’s good Jenelle says she doesn’t want him back. She doesn’t need him back in her life with everything else she has going on.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Jenelle Evans/David Eason/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 04, 2025 17:48pm PDT

Share This