Jenelle Evans Says Scary Ex David Eason Wants Her Back -- And His NEW Ex Has Thoughts!

Jenelle Evans says her ex wants her back!

After finalizing her divorce with super scary David Eason, the Teen Mom star has been making BANK with her new endeavors. Seems like she hasn’t been looking back at all. Which has worked out since he found a new partner in a woman named Kenleigh Heatwole.

Well, that romance has now come to an end, too, leaving Jenelle to make a shocking claim on X (Twitter) Wednesday. She wrote:

“He wants me back but I don’t want him “

Damn!

David’s most recent ex saw the post, too! And she had something to say! Kenleigh chimed in with her own response shortly after, writing:

“Honestly, have your ex husband back I tried”

To which Jenelle replied:

“Girl.. I don’t want him back he use to do the same s**t to me”

What s**t, you may ask? Well, according to Kenleigh’s other post, David accused her of cheating:

“David said I cheated on him but won’t show or tell me what I did. So ALL his s**t that was in my house is now in his shed.”

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Back in early 2024 he accused Jenelle of cheating on him, which turned into all kinds of TERRIFYING info being shared about him… All those accusations of domestic violence, child abuse, and of course his murder of the family dog… Truly horrifying behavior. So glad Jenelle is across the country now.

Related: Jenelle & Kesha Recreate Viral ‘Hair Feathers’ Moment From Teen Mom!

The MTV star then replied to Kenleigh again, commiserating:

“Good thing you didn’t marry him and share assets”

OUCH! It’s true, Jenelle was stuck for a while. Kenleigh, on the other hand? Free and clear! She actually shared a little more about her situation with David, seemingly admitting she was warned about him by her followers — and should have listened:

“Y’all were right about some s**t I am not gonna lie. What I can’t do is let someone act like a victim in my own house when I’ve tried to help them for the past year and a half. F**K that.”

Meanwhile, Jenelle chimed in:

“Back to living on the boat “

Not the boat! OMG! See the posts (below):

He wants me back but I don’t want him ???????????? — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 4, 2025

Honestly, have your ex husband back ???? I tried ????????‍♀️ — kenleigh (@kendoeeeeee) September 4, 2025

Girl.. I don’t want him back ???? he use to do the same shit to me — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 4, 2025

David said I cheated on him but won’t show or tell me what I did. So ALL his shit that was in my house is now in his shed. ???? — kenleigh (@kendoeeeeee) September 4, 2025

Good thing you didn’t marry him and share assets ???????? — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 4, 2025

Y’all were right about some shit I am not gonna lie. What I can’t do is let someone act like a victim in my own house when I’ve tried to help them for the past year and a half. FUCK that. — kenleigh (@kendoeeeeee) September 4, 2025

Back to living on the boat ???????????? — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 4, 2025

Some serious shade! But honestly, it’s good Jenelle says she doesn’t want him back. She doesn’t need him back in her life with everything else she has going on.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Jenelle Evans/David Eason/Instagram]