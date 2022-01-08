Amy Schumer Talks ‘Crushing Anxiety’ In Super Relatable Post!

Amy Schumer never shies away from getting real with her fans – and this time was no different when she touched on her mental health struggles.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress shared a makeup-free selfie to Instagram and asked her followers if they also experienced “crushing anxiety” in the caption. Alongside the picture, which showed her dressed in a gray top and matching beanie, she wrote:

“Hey everyone feels like someone is sitting on their chest all the time and is filled with crushing anxiety correct? #tiktok #funnydogs”

Related: Amy Schumer Got Botched Plastic Surgery & IMMEDIATELY Undid It!

Her comments section quickly filled up with many people agreeing with the comedian. Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

RELATABLE AF!

As we mentioned before, Schumer has long been an open book about her personal battles, whether it comes to her past abusive relationships, her father’s multiple sclerosis and alcoholism, or more. Back in September, the Trainwreck star even revealed she had her uterus and appendix removed after suffering from endometriosis for most of her life:

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it.”

She later shared that doctors actually found a tumor in her “endo ravaged appendix,” too, explaining:

“I cry through most of the findings. I had a tumor in my endo ravaged appendix. Chocolate cysts in both ovaries. Endo of the uterus, [polycystic ovary syndrome] all over. All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son.”

As usual, we have nothing but appreciate for Schumer’s honesty!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]