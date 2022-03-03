Got A Tip?

Kanye West

Wow! Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs In The Month She Dated Kanye West!

Julia Fox lost 15 lbs dating Kanye West

Julia Fox’s fifteen minutes of Kanye West-level fame led to unexpected weight loss!

While chatting with the New York Times on Thursday, the model revealed that in her month-long fling with the rapper, her schedule got so hectic she ultimately dropped 15 pounds! She recalled:

“I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable.”

Kanye’s personality and lifestyle wasn’t the only thing that “wasn’t sustainable,” though…

To emphasize how busy things were, she shared:

“I lost like 15 pounds in that month.”

Dang! Sounds like everyone should date Kanye for a month! (We do not actually advise this! LOLz!)

Things must have been really busy — or there must have been a lot of pressure to look like Kim Kardashian — if she managed to lose so much weight in that little amount of time. Perhaps some of that weight loss could have been attributed to major stress at the time — dating Ye doesn’t seem like the easiest thing, nor does being his ex!

Mar 03, 2022 11:40am PDT

