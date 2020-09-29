Jennifer Aniston Almost Left Hollywood After One REALLY BAD Recent Job!

Jennifer Aniston may be in the prime of her career, but she apparently considered throwing in the towel just a couple years ago!

The superstar made an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by fellow actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, and revealed that an “unprepared project” she worked on in the past couple years left her debating whether acting was still the right path for her.

Video: Jennifer Reunites With Brad Pitt For A STEAMY Moment During Fast Times Table Read!

She explained about almost walking away from the business:

“I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before.”

Whoa!

The 51-year-old naturally didn’t reveal what project made her doubt her career choices, but noted that it took place shortly before The Morning Show — the acclaimed drama series that landed her a SAG Award earlier this year, not to mention both Golden Globes and Emmys nominations.

She said of the project:

“Before The Morning Show, it was after a job I had completed and I was like ‘Woah that sucked the life out of me’ and I don’t know if this is what interests me. And I had this fantasy of ‘what if I just… you know.'”

Hmmm…. what could she be talking about!?

A quick look at Aniston’s IMDB page shows that her most recent project before The Morning Show was starring alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix comedy Murder Mystery.

But the actress made it clear in the interview that she “always” loves filming with the Big Daddy star, sharing:

“I always love shooting with Sandler. Just Go With It was super fun. We’ve known each other since we were 19.”

Noted!

We’ll rule out movies like Horrible Bosses 2 and Office Christmas Party, as those both also starred podcast co-host Bateman, and we can’t imagine she was trying to call him out like that. We can also cross off Jen’s 2014 drama Cake, as she called that experience one of her most “fulfilling,” explaining:

“That was an experience that was creatively fulfilling. Everything I imagined as an actor I’d be completely afraid of and suck at, I didn’t so bad.”

So, what’s left? The 2018 comedy Dumplin’ and the 2017 war drama The Yellow Birds — both of which Jen served as executive producer in addition to acting in. But it’s worth noting that she played a grieving mother in The Yellow Birds, which is the kind of role that would suck the life out of a comedic-leaning actor, if you ask us.

Either way, we’ll likely never know which exact role almost made Jen change careers. But we do know what she’d be doing if she had quit. The star said on the episode:

“Interior design, probably… I love it. It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me.”

We could totally see it!

As for her most beloved past performances, Jen said that her “number one” favorite is still playing Rachel Green. She shared:

“I loved, well, obviously Friends. That’s a no brainer…I would have to say that would be number one.”

Fortunately, Jen’s not going anywhere!

Which project do U think almost made her quit?

