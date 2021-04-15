Justin Theroux Squashes Rumor About His Breakup With Jennifer Aniston -- Three Years Later

Justin Theroux wants you to know that whatever you may have heard about why he and Jennifer Aniston broke up probably IS NOT true.

In a new interview with Esquire, the 49-year-old actor addressed a rumor as to why the couple decided to divorce three years ago. At the time, there was tons of speculation about how Aniston wanted to live in El Lay while Theroux favored New York. But when asked if the desire to live on opposite coasts caused their split, the Leftovers star replied:

“That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part.”

Well, it had to have played a slight factor, right?! You can’t exactly have a healthy marriage between two people if one resents the location in which they’ve settled in. Unless, they considered bi-coastal living, but that s**t is hard! He continued:

“Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”

As you may know, Justin and Jennifer secretly got hitched in 2015 and announced their separation in February 2018. Despite their uncoupling, Theroux said the duo have “remained friends” — even getting together for Thanksgiving in 2019 and posting sweet birthday tributes on social media.

“We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship.”

While the pair have transitioned into ex-lovers, The Leftovers star thoroughly believed that still shouldn’t prevent them from having a bond with one another. Like he said though, it’s strictly on a friendship level now.

“It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her. I think that when you get good at relationships — and here I am, single — if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship. Who wants to take a s**t while you’re walking out the door?”

In terms of his current romantic relationship status, the screenwriter told Esquire he has no interest in a relationship whatsoever amid the pandemic since “all avenues to dating” are shut down. And no, he will not join a dating app so don’t ask. Sorry, folks!

“Sounds a little old-fashioned, but I actually like to get to know someone. That’s the fun of meeting people.”

