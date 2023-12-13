Jennifer Aniston Refused To Use Intimacy Coordinator For Jon Hamm Sex Scenes!

Jennifer Aniston is getting candid about shooting sex scenes.

The fan-favorite actress had a big role to fill in season three of her highly-nominated Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, during its season 3 run… But she didn’t need any help in the intimacy department!

While chatting with Variety for an interview published on Monday, the 54-year-old opened up about shooting a sex scene with “gentleman” Jon Hamm, and feeling “protected” by the show’s director Mimi Leder:

“Having Mimi there, you’re protected. I never felt uncomfortable. Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’ It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting.”

We can’t even begin to imagine how awkward things could get in those types of scenes… But it sounds like everything went pretty well for Jen! And good on Jon for being such a stand up dude!!

Innerestingly enough, though, it sounds like the Friends alum was offered an intimacy coordinator to help ensure things ran smooth — but she passed! She explained:

“They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!’ We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there.”

“From the olden days” — LOLz! It sounds like Jen just figured the less people in the room, the better. Which, yeah, we totally get that!

