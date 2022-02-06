Jennifer Garner Has An AWFUL First Kiss Story: ‘He Broke Up With Me The Next Day’

Jennifer Garner may have one of the worst first kiss stories!

On Saturday, the 49-year-old actress was honored as the 2022 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals theater troupe. As part of the celebration, the student held a Q&A session with Garner, which was inspired by her film Yes Day. This meant she was not allowed to skip a single question! Of course, the students asked her to spill the tea on her first kiss at one point – and boy, she did not hold back. According to People, Garner recalled:

“It was a guy named Matt Crittenden. He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away. He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I’ve worn proudly ever since. I was 18!”

Somewhere out there, that guy is possibly kicking himself right now for dumping her! During the conversation, the 13 Going On 30 star also opened up about a milestone coming up in her life – turning the big 5-0. She shared:

“I am turning 50 in over 2 months. I’m so excited. Just this morning, I was starting to make some plans and get a little serious. I’m a last-minute planner.”

And when asked about one of the most gratifying moments she’s had as a parent and an actor, Garner then admitted that those parts of her life tend to remain separate:

“I can’t say my kids really enter my work world very much. They’re very much kids who go to school, and it didn’t even occur to me to bring my 16-year-old today because she had school and a debate tournament. Now, I so badly wish she was here! I’m kind of a geek of a mom in that way.”

