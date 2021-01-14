The Super Strict Diet That Keeps Jennifer Lopez Looking Flawless At 51 REVEALED!

If you’re anything like us and totally obsessed with Jennifer Lopez, your mind is also completely boggled by how she looks the way she looks at 51 years old.

We mean, if you thought her body was killer as a stripper in Hustlers, have you seen her in a bikini while vacationing with fiancé Alex Rodriguez? Or how about as a nude angel in her new In The Morning music video (above, inset)??

Yowza.

Photo: J.Lo & A-Rod Break 10-Day No Carb Challenge With VERY Different Victory Meals!

She’s been flaunting that body the past year, and RIGHTFULLY SO! Put that on display and frame it in gold, gurl!

So how does she look so great?

Unfortunately it’s not some secret she’s hidden away. Both J.Lo and her trainers have been pretty open about her diet. It’s just really, really, REALLY tough. Could YOU do it? Read on and see…

You know J.Lo’s diet is strict. As she says, “abs are made in the kitchen” not in the gym. And gurl has got her some ABS!

According to her trainers, the Booty singer is only allowed 1400 calories a day — ouch!

LA trainer Tracy Anderson, Jen’s West Coast fitness guru, divulged on her website:

“I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she’s doing… It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food… everything is fresh.”

First thing in the morning, Jenny from the block shared with People magazine for a food diary a couple years back that she starts with just a health shake:

BodyLab TastyShake Berry Berry Good smoothie 1 scoop of BodyLab TastyShake 3/4 cup strawberries, 1/4 cup blueberries, 1/4 cup raspberries, 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, 1/4 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tbsp. honey, 1/4 tsp. fresh lemon juice, 1/4 cup ice cubes

And btw, she makes that with “quinoa milk or water” instead of cow’s milk. Um… that’s it? To fuel her tough morning workouts?? Yep. As she told the mag at the time:

“By lunchtime, I’m starving.”

We bet! And you can forget about coffee with breakfast for that extra kick. Back in 2016, Lopez revealed she hasn’t had caffeine “in years.” She’s also not allowed alcohol.

Any of y’all still here?? LOLz!

For lunch she has… a salad. Yeah. And forget some idea of a bleu cheese wedge with bacon, this is kale with lemon and olive oil:

Kale salad with queso 1 bunch of kale, large stems removed and leaves finely chopped, 2 tbsp. toasted pumpkin seeds, 2/3 oz. crumbled queso, 2/3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, 1/3 of a large shallot, minced, sea salt to taste

For dinner she indulges with meat — but not much:

1 boneless, skinless grilled chicken breast with: 1/2 cup sautéed brussels sprouts, 1/2 cup baked yams with sea salt

All that and a single cookie for dessert — just 1392 calories. Like we said, not a secret just, you know, IMPOSSIBLE! LOLz!

Trainer Dodd Romero has since upped the protein in her diet. She now also eats grass-fed beef, salmon, and sea bass. OK, now you’re talkin’! We imagine the extra protein helps with all the workouts with A-Rod.

She also snacks, but always healthy! She spilled to Hello! Magazine:

“I always carry fruit and veggies with me to give me something to snack on between meals.”

J.Lo also noted keeping hydrated can help you keep going more than you might think:

“Drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine…”

Despite all that severity, Jen isn’t hard on herself if she breaks her diet. She told Hello!:

“I don’t think you should beat yourself up if you make a mistake or if you have a potato chip… Everyone wants a cookie or a piece of cake or fried chicken every once in while.”

It may not seem like much, but we actually think this part is key. People have a tendency to view breaking a diet like falling off a tightrope — once you fall, you failed, like that’s some kind of permanent state. Walking the rope or squished on the ground.

We say FORGIVE YOURSELF! Then pick yourself up and do better.

So what do y’all think? Could YOU follow the Jennifer Lopez diet?? If so, maybe you can look like this…

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram/YouTube.]