Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How Quarantine Helped Her Relationship With Alex Rodriguez

The coronavirus pandemic turned life upside down for everyone — including Jennifer Lopez, who was at the top of her game in 2020. However, the 51-year-old superstar learned how there’s nothing like a little quarantine to strengthen a relationship and to prioritize certain things in your life.

Yeah, we are looking at you *cough* the Oscars! Guess what, J.Lo doesn’t give a damn about you!

In an interview with Allure for their March issue, the Let’s Get Loud singer opened up about how she and her future husband Alex Rodriguez took the time to focus on their connection while in lockdown.

“I miss being creative and running on 150. But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time.’”

Awwww! How sweet! Though, has anyone ever really said that they loved doing their Zoom chats?! You may be the only one, A-Rod because we are pretty sure everyone is sick of it at this point.

The Second Act actress continued, expressing how the couple arranged some couple’s therapy for themselves while being sequestered in their homes.

“It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

Ch-ch-check out the star rocking a cute pixie cut on the gorg cover (below):

As we all know, quarantine was certainly a new experience for everyone, but we tried to make the most of it! Does anyone remember the time of whipped coffees or the Tiger King spectacle?? Anyway, it was no different for the two celebrity’s family, which includes Lopez’s 12-year-old twins Max and Emme, and her fiancé’s daughters Elle, 12, and Natasha, 16. Like the rest of us, they made the most of their time together trying out some things they couldn’t really do before because of their busy schedules.

“I mean, the first part was like, ‘Wow, this is different. I think we all were filled with anxiety. We were in the Twilight Zone, like everybody else. I started trying to do things together. We would play baseball outside or paint together. We never get to do stuff like that. I was trying to take advantage of the time.”

Ugh, we love to hear it!

While quarantine may have brought their family closer together, unfortunately, it also setback some of the pair’s plans. In case you didn’t know, the duo was in the process of planning their wedding when coronavirus shutdowns began. In the interview, she explained that:

“It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas. Maybe that wasn’t the right time. You start thinking of all of these things — how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment.”

Maybe this was the universe trying to tell you he might not be the one — especially since there have been some nasty rumors about the former baseball player cheating and FaceTiming with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. But continue pulling your united front look because what do we know?!

As we mentioned before, 2020 was probably one of the busiest moments of Lopez’s career. She accomplished so much with her big blockbuster Hustlers, which got a ton of award show buzz, and her amazing Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira. So, when she shockingly didn’t get nominated for an Oscar that year, many people saw it as a HUGE snub. In the interview with the glossy, Lopez spoke some more about the incident, saying:

“[My production partner] Elaine [Goldsmith-Thomas] made a post where she listed all the things I had been nominated for and won that season. And when it came to the Oscars, it was so obviously absent. It was a sting. I was like, ‘OK when you’re supposedly in everybody else’s mind supposed to be nominated and you’re not, what does that mean? Is it really real? Are the other ones real and this one isn’t?'”

The Maid in Manhattan alum went on to describe how the situation changed her outlook about the high-profile awards, explaining:

“It came to a point where I was like, ‘This is not why I do this. I don’t do this to have 10 Oscars sitting on my mantel or 20 Grammys. The point is creating and the joy that I get from the things I get to put out in the world that entertain and inspire and empower people. I think my life is about more than awards.”

Right on! The most important part is that you have your family and your creative outlet, for when you need a little break from your loved ones! LOLz!

It sounds like this has been a reflective year for the triple-threat icon. What do U think about Jennifer’s admission about how quarantine has helped her with A-Rod? What do U think about her Oscar comment? Let us know your thoughts (below)! And check out the rest of the interview with Allure HERE!

