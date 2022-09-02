Paige Lorenze Claims Ex Tyler Cameron Was ‘Using’ Her To Create A ‘Media Storm’ During Their Relationship!

Paige Lorenze is making some shocking claims about her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron!

In case you didn’t know, The Bachelorette alum – who rose to fame after being the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of the dating series in 2019 – got together with Paige at the beginning of July. They quickly took their relationship public, with Page Six obtaining a picture of them kissing while out and about in New York City on July 17. But the pair ended up calling it quits less than two months later. Much to her surprise at the time, Tyler announced their split on E! News’ Daily Pop, saying:

“We actually had to take a step back. It wasn’t the right time. It wasn’t good for us. So, we’re back to not dating anymore.”

Now, Paige is dishing on her side of what went down in their short-lived relationship, and let’s just say Bachelor Nation fans might get the ick after hearing what she had to say about him! The 24-year-old appeared on the Sofia with an F podcast on Thursday to discuss her romance with Tyler. She recalled on the episode that the former couple first met through some mutual friends since they “were going to all the same” parties, adding:

“I was like ‘this man is a smoke show,’ he’s big, athletic, and hot. And respectfully, a good looking dude.”

However, his appeal soon began to fade away to Paige! She claimed that throughout their relationship, it felt like the 29-year-old reality star was just “using” her to drum up some press about him. Paige explained:

“This might sound narcissistic because he has a pretty insane following, but I felt like he was using me. I don’t know, like, I felt like he wanted some media storm.”

What the f**k? That is messed up if what she said is true… The influencer went on to allege that Tyler even told her he needed some sort of “scandal” to gain more attention after witnessing how much engagement she received on her Instagram Stories one day:

“He was looking at my [Instagram] Story views and I was getting more views than him and he was like ‘I need a scandal.’”

Paige then noted that she believed he only wanted to take their romance public due to “some s**t in the media” surrounding her previous relationships with country singer Morgan Wallen and actor Armie Hammer:

“I don’t like that about myself, but I do have some s**t in the media about me, especially around my relationships. I think he saw an opportunity — not that he didn’t like me — but I think why he wanted to go public so fast is ’cause he’s like launching something soon.”

We cannot say we’re shocked that someone from The Bachelor franchise group is doing something just for the publicity — you know, since they tend go on the show to gain social media followers most of the time! But it’s so weird that he allegedly admitted to Paige to want some sort of controversy just to get some media attention. Generally, most people would want to stay away from that sort of drama. Just saying! You can ch-ch-check out the relationship tea (below):

What do YOU think about this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Paige Lorenze/Instagram, Tyler Cameron/Instagram]