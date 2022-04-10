Whoa! Love Is Blind Star Shake Chatterjee Calls Out ‘Washed Up Nobody’ Nick Lachey Yet Again!

Shake Chatterjee just cannot stop throwing shade at Nick Lachey!

In an interview with Us Weekly published on Saturday, the former Love Is Blind contestant doubled down on his criticism of the 48-year-old host, calling him a “little bitch.” As fans know, the two have been feuding since the season two reunion special when Shake was slammed for focusing too much on physical appearance and being disrespectful towards women during his short-lived engagement with co-star Deepti Vempati. Of course, the Netflix personality only proved the point right when he said on the episode:

“Love is not purely blind to me. I want it to be partially blind. I want it to be: ‘Love Is Blurry,’ OK?”

Sigh…

If that wasn’t bad enough, he then got into it with Nick some more when he revealed that the only person he had been attracted to on the series was his wife and fellow host, Vanessa Lachey. Wut?! Following the show, Shake fired shots at the artist again, writing on social media:

“You put a doctor on the show… of course you were going to see some critical thinking. Speaking of which, @nicklachey you’re a massive twat for your comment dragging vets. You do realize that becoming a veterinarian considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc right? Also consider learning how to be an impartial host before the season 3 reunion airs. Sorry I didn’t play along with your narrative like the rest of these puppets. Say hi to @vanessalachey for me.”

Looking back on the drama with Nick, he told US he did not find anything wrong with saying he was attracted to Vanessa even though she’s completely off-limits, saying:

“Hey, tell me how attracted you are to [my girlfriend] Emily [Wilson]. Tell me she’s beautiful. She’s gorgeous. She’s hot, but she’s mine. You can look, but you can’t touch, pal.”

In fact, Shake explained that he feels it’s a “compliment” when someone comments on your partner’s attractiveness:

“That’s a compliment unless you’re an insecure, insecure guy. If you’re insecure then, yeah, any anything’s upsetting if you’re an insecure guy.”

And of course, the 35-year-old reality star didn’t stop there! As you may recall, Shake also blasted Nick some more on social media last month, this time calling out his treatment of his ex-wife Jessica Simpson. He shared a clip from their series Newlyweds where the 98 Degrees singer refused to open her car door, seemingly as an attempt to show that Nick isn’t such a stand-up guy. So when asked if he regrets taking shots at Nick’s treatment of the 41-year-old, Shake went off:

“Honestly, he treated Jessica Simpson like garbage for years. And guess what? That’s documented big boy. All right, 98 degrees. Are you kidding me? More like 32 degrees. You haven’t been 98 degrees since 1998 pal.”

The veterinarian went on to claim that his boy band “never took off,” and thus he “got jealous” of Jessica’s success, adding:

“[She was] stunning, talented, beautiful, ambitious, everything that made you a little sad. [And] you decided to take it out on her by being a jerk.”

Shake is one to talk…

Is he completely forgetting about the way he treated Deepti on the show?!

Even more so, the Chicago native claimed it was hypocritical of Nick to criticize him for his actions on Love Is Blind, given that Nick had met Vanessa on the set of his music video for What’s Left of Me:

“Is love blind or did you meet on the set of a music video? Like, OK. Then you come on here and tell me how I treat people [poorly] and talk to people. You single me out when you’re supposed to be an impartial host, like, bro, you’re a washed up nobody.”

Damn!

Shake certainly seems eager to keep this feud with Nick going! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]