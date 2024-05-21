Is THIS Why Ben Affleck Ditched Jennifer Lopez's Movie Premiere?!

Ben Affleck not being at Jennifer Lopez’s movie premiere wasn’t a great look amid their rumored marriage issues… But is there a perfectly good explanation??

The Jenny from the Block singer stepped out at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Monday for the premiere of her new Netflix movie Atlas, but alas… Her hubby — AKA the guy who should be her biggest supporter — was noticeably absent. And with the rumor the pair are headed for divorce spreading like wildfire, it was easy to assume Ben may have just blown off the premiere. After all, the man doesn’t like putting on a happy face for the cameras — and frankly isn’t very good at it either. We can certainly see him just ducking out of the event entirely!

But Ben may have just been too busy!

According to multiple outlets, the Justice League star skipped out on the event because he was busy shooting his OWN movie! He was spotted on the El Lay set of The Accountant 2, a follow up to the 2016 hit, on Monday — the same day J.Lo’s movie premiered. Couldn’t he have made the time to come show up for her? After all, it’s the same town, right? Well…

You have to remember, filming days aren’t like regular work days. They’re ofter 16, even 17 hours. So he would have had to leave and come back. And El Lay is a huge place, and getting anywhere takes a long time. Even showing up for just an hour to take photos at the premiere likely would have meant a 3-hour hiatus on the film set, costing tens of thousands of dollars. So yeah, if he was filming, it makes sense he couldn’t make it. Probably.

Innerestingly, he had his wedding ring off AGAIN… But probably just for the sake of filming. After all, Steve Accountant isn’t married to J.Lo! (We assume that’s his character’s name, it’s been eight years since that movie came out, who can remember?)

Clearly the couple were no longer trying to force a smiling face for the public like they were a day prior, when they were spotted driving around town together. But is it because Ben cares but is just too busy? Or is he really over the whole damn thing like some are saying??

