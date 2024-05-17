Patrick Mahomes Already KNEW Harrison Butker Sucks! Once Said He Never Talks To Kicker!

Was Patrick Mahomes distancing himself from his kicker long before the public outcry??

As you’ve probably heard, Harrison Butker went full mask-off during a speech to students graduating from Benedictine College this week. The Kansas City Chiefs all-star told the women there it was great they graduated, but any encouragement to get a career was a “diabolical lie” because their real accomplishment would be their marriages and children. He also came out swinging against not just abortion but IVF and surrogacy. And if that weren’t bad enough he made sure everyone knew where he stood on the “sin” of LGBT pride.

Ever since, tons of folks have spoken out against these disgusting views, including the NFL and Kansas City officials. Former county commissioner Justice Horn tweeted:

“Harrison Butker doesn’t represent Kansas City nor has he ever. Kansas City has always been a place that welcomes, affirms, and embraces our LGBTQ+ community members.”

Tens of thousands have even signed a petition calling for his release!

Related: Butker Gave A Similar Speech Last Year At Another College!

His teammates have, unsurprisingly, kept pretty silent about the whole thing. Speaking out against a teammate might be considered unethical, disloyal, or even against their contracts — even when one says crap like this!

But it turns out Patty Mahomes mayyyy have been tactfully telling us months ago that he doesn’t want to have anything to do with his teammate! When asked about Butker’s kicking stats on The Pat McAfee Show in February after the big Super Bowl win, the MVP QB talked up the special teams coaches before adding:

“I don’t talk to Harrison all year long, I just let him do his thing.”

Um. Huh. Why would he feel the need to add that? Kinda weird he said that, right?

The interviewers were even perplexed, asking if at least speaks to him at lunch, like he must “say hello” or something. But Patrick made clear:

“No, we sit right beside each other in team meetings and I don’t say one word to him. Only before the season and after the season, that’s the only time I talk to him.”

Huh. See the odd interview moment (below):

"I don't talk to Harrison Butker all year and I just let him do his thing" ~ @PatrickMahomes Don't talk to em ???????? #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HlfhcgMspB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 13, 2024

It confused McAfee at the time, but… in retrospect it seems like a pretty good strategy, right?

We can’t help but wonder if Brittany Mahomes caught wind of Butker’s beliefs and was like, “Patrick, you make sure everyone knows you two are NOT friends!” LOLz!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was Pat hinting he wasn’t into Butker’s crap back then??

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/New Heights/Benedictine College/YouTube.]