Jennifer Lopez Says She Can ‘Relate’ To Her ‘Very Misunderstood’ Character In New Film As Ben Affleck Relationship Trouble Rumors Swirl!

Jennifer Lopez feels super connected to her character in Atlas!

During Monday’s premiere of her new Netflix film, J.Lo told People that she found a ton of similarities between herself and her character, Atlas Shepherd. Atlas is “a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence,” per the film’s synopsis. In the movie, she joins a “mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past,” but when things go awry, she must learn to trust AI to save “the future of humanity from AI.”

Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below):

Intense! But how in the world does Jennifer relate to THAT?!

Reflecting on her role, J.Lo told the outlet that she would “always … infuse a little bit” of herself into her character, even though she didn’t think they were that similar at first. The Let’s Get Loud singer explained:

“We are so different because she’s like … doesn’t wear any of her emotions. She’s so closed off and I am too much emotion sometimes.”

But the 54-year-old quickly found many other ways they are alike, adding:

“But at the same time, we are both very strong and sure of what they feel. At times. She was very sure. She was like, ‘This is what’s happening, please listen to me. Please tell me.’ And felt very misunderstood at times. I can also relate to that a bit.”

Misunderstood in her relationship perhaps?? Several insiders have claimed marriage issues with Ben Affleck arose because of J.Lo’s work commitments and love for the spotlight, which are things that the Air star has always been openly against when it comes to his love life. It sounds like they haven’t been on the same page in a while. So, Jenny from the Block must’ve channeled that for the movie!

Jen went on to discuss what she wants to achieve when crafting creative characters, as well — but her comments could refer to her relationship, too!! She added:

“I’m very sure of what I want and sometimes I’m not. Sometimes I’m very doubtful of myself, but I follow my instincts more than anything and I find that when I go against that, is when I go wrong.”

The Marry Me lead was notably alone at the premiere — which is a big deal, considering that it comes amid divorce rumors after Ben reportedly moved out of their shared home weeks ago. He’s been filming The Accountant 2, so that could be why he skipped the premiere (his same excuse for ditching The Met Gala earlier this month, BTW). But missing such a big event amid this kind of speculation isn’t a good look! Thoughts?? Let us know (below)!

