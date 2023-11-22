Lana Del Rey Reveals She Called Off Engagement In SADDEST Way!

So much for those engagement reports!

Lana Del Rey isn’t gearing up to marry music exec Evan Winiker anytime soon — in fact, she’s not even “in love” with anyone right now! What??

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar out on Tuesday, the singer was asked about her love life, and she made it clear she’s not linked to anyone right now, let alone engaged, as it was reported earlier this year. She dished:

“I’m definitely not in love right now. No. Absolutely not in love. Have been, but no.”

Oof!

While she didn’t exactly explain what happened, the Summertime Sadness singer revealed she hasn’t thought about romance since the summer, adding:

“Well, I’ll tell you. It hasn’t crossed my mind in the last five months on the road or here yet. But give it a week. My history, sure, it’s coming for me at some point. Yeah. It would be interesting if it didn’t. It would be interesting if it didn’t.”

Well, then. She doesn’t sound too hung up on her ex — like she’s not letting herself think about it! When asked if she can even “imagine” a life “without commitment to romantic love,” the artist said:

“I don’t know. I think I would have to get my orientation toward where I want to be geographically stronger in my solar plexus, like a knowingness there, before I could tune into a stronger desire romantically. Because if you don’t feel a connection necessarily to the pavement you’re walking on, the love thing stays over there.”

Huh. We’re going to have to study that comment the way we would some LDR lyrics…

As for what may have gone wrong in her past romances? While reflecting on how her simplistic home has become an “accidental” litmus test for who she’s dating, the 38-year-old said she’s “had some fights over this house” with “a couple people” who “didn’t get it” — including a recent boyfriend! She explained:

“I feel like even the most chill guy doesn’t really want to chill here. Sadly, part of you knows… that ain’t it… That one shocked me. I won’t name names and whatever, but that one really shocked me, that person. That was actually the end of a relationship.”

Damn! All over a house?!? Jeez!

She went on to claim the ex wanted the “idea of her,” as the outlet put it, more than who she actually is, reflecting:

“That’s a tough nut to swallow. In that person’s case, there was something going on with them, like a little bubble ego. See, I don’t get to have one anymore. It’s been smashed to … what do you call it? Smithereens. I’m sure it’s somewhere in my toe. That’s it. I’d love to grow one. I’m learning how. I’m learning. I know what I want.”

Back in March, reports surfaced claiming Lana and Evan had gotten engaged after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger. They had reportedly only been dating a few months, so it was quick to ignite, quick to snuff out? Because it sounds like it’s been over for a long time now! Bummer! Reactions?!

Hear more from Lana and sound OFF (below)!

