Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Terrifying Panic Attack In Her 20s: ‘I Thought I Was Losing My Mind’

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about past mental health struggles — and how scary it was to have a panic attack back in the day!

In her latest OnTheJlo newsletter, the Grammy nominated singer revealed her personal history with panic attacks — which she experienced all the way back in her late 20s. She recalled “feeling physically paralyzed” during the attacks, which were likely brought on by exhaustion:

“There was a time in my life where I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night. I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends. I was in my late 20s and I thought I was invincible.”

We thought she was invincible at that time, too! We’re talking about circa 2000s J.Lo — when she was delivering box office hits like The Wedding Planner AND Billboard toppers like Love Don’t Cost A Thing at the same time!

But the cost was only 3 to 5 hours of sleep a night?! That’s torture! And one day it hit her. Hard. She continued:

“Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me.”

We can’t say we’re too surprised after hearing about that schedule! She revealed:

“[I] went from feeling totally normal to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn’t move.”

Then the symptoms got worse, as she explained she “was completely frozen” and “couldn’t see clearly,” which only scared her more — “and the fear compounded itself.” Yikes!

It was especially scary because panic attacks weren’t nearly as well known back then. However, looking back on the situation the 52-year-old explained:

“Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time… My security guard on set came in and picked me up and drove me to the doctor. By the time I got there, I could at least speak again and I was so terrified I thought I was losing my mind.”

That’s surely a terrifying feeling, especially for someone who wasn’t familiar with what it was!

As for the doctor’s orders, she revealed:

“He said, ‘No, you’re not crazy. You need sleep … get 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, don’t drink caffeine, and make sure you get your workouts in if you’re going to do this much work.’”

It seemed as though this was a major wake up call for the Hustlers star, as she explained:

“I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy – and that’s where my journey to wellness began.”

That journey has definitely been paying off because she looks absolutely amazing! As for now, her goal is “to live a very healthy and balanced life” and is completely “pro-living versus anti-aging.” She also stresses the importance of getting plenty of sleep, which “accumulates over time.”

“Sometimes I wake up and say, ‘Wow! I just lost 10 years off my face!’”

You go, J.Lo! Get all that sleep you missed out on in your 20s!

What are YOUR thoughts on J.Lo’s panic attacks, and her advice for living a healthier life? Let us know in the comments (below)!

