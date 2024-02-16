Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Spotted ON VALENTINE'S DATE After Breakup! And She's Wearing A Diamond Ring!

What’s going on here?! It truly looks like Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are back together — and maybe engaged?!?

We know what you’re thinking: didn’t they JUST break up? Well, yes! Reports surfaced earlier this week that the duo split over Super Bowl weekend after they wiped their Instagrams clean of each other and clicked unfollow. But then days later, they both followed one another again and were spotted out buying Valentine’s Day flowers together, suggesting things were already looking up. And now THIS!

Related: Joe Alwyn Ready To Tell All About Taylor Swift?!

Days after the brief breakup, the couple stepped out together for a Valentine’s Day date night! Not only is that a super romantic thing to do with someone you’ve supposedly just cut ties with, but Larsa was also rocking a DIAMOND RING on that finger!

Um, what?!?

Here’s the deal. The pair was seen in Miami on Wednesday night with The Real Housewives of Miami star looking stunning in a white dress and a glitzy piece of bling on her left hand. The rock is HUGE, too — there was no missing it!

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan‘s son wore a black polo, matching pants, and a baseball cap for the occasion. They didn’t show any PDA or look all that thrilled in the pictures obtained by Page Six on Thursday, but hey, this is a big step after reportedly breaking up about a week ago! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Larsa Pippen shows off massive diamond ring on Valentine’s Day date night with Marcus Jordan https://t.co/xJDTJTbKfB pic.twitter.com/E2DhxPyxOk — Page Six (@PageSix) February 15, 2024

They’ve talked about planning for a wedding several times in the past, so do we think Marcus popped the question — days after the seemingly heated breakup? Or could this be some kind of promise ring??

What are YOUR theories, Perezcious readers? Share them all (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]