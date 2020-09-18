Cheer Coach Monica Aldama Breaks Her Silence On Jerry Harris’ ‘Shocking’ Arrest

The coach has spoken.

Early Friday morning, Monica Aldama reacted to the news that one of her former cheerleaders, Jerry Harris, was arrested on child pornography charges. The Navarro College coach, featured on the popular Netflix show Cheer, wrote on Instagram:

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news. Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected.”

Related: Cheer‘s La’Darius Marshall Is ‘Safe’ After Alarming Post About ‘Fading Away’

The current Dancing with the Stars contestant concluded:

“Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.”

Though her comments were turned off on the post, many inquiring minds turned to her second most recent IG to drop their mostly sympathetic messages:

“you raised jerry right . but he’s just didn’t follow the lead as of now .” “Monica I am so so sorry about Jerry. I know you are like moms to these kids, and can’t imagine your emotions right now. Prayers for you and the other teammates of him.” “Praying for you all as the Jerry stuff is dealt with. No way to know what the truth is yet and regardless I know this hurts you all. May God bring you all peace.” “Yea that’s all good or whatever but y’all need to speak on why Jerry Harris was arrested as a pedo!!? Like wtf”

The same text was also shared on the official Navarro College Cheer account, where comments were turned off as well.

Related: Cheer — What The Cast & Coaches Are Up To Now!

As we previously shared, the 21-year-old was charged federally on Thursday with producing child pornography after allegedly enticing an underage boy to make sexually explicit videos and photos of himself, according to a complaint released by the US Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois.

The complaint alleged that Harris contacted his victim on social media, repeatedly encouraging him to produce sexually explicit videos and pictures of himself and send them to Harris. The young boy allegedly told Harris when they first started messaging that he was only 13.

The FBI had been investigating the allegations, according to USA Today, with agents reportedly executing a search warrant Monday afternoon at a home in Naperville, Illinois. Production of child porn is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

[Image via Teen Vogue/YouTube.]