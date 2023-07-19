Jesse Watters' MOM Called Into Fox News Show To Tell Him To Chill Out On Conspiracy Theories!

OMG, this is already an instant classic!

Jesse Watters is the heir apparent to Tucker Carlson on Fox News, but on the first night of Jesse Watters Primetime in the 8 p.m. slot, someone called in to make sure he keeps on the straight-and-narrow: his Democrat mom!

Related: Aubrey O’Day Says She First Hooked Up With Donald Trump Jr. IN A GAY CLUB!!!

Texts from Watters’ mom have become something of a fixture on his other show, The Five, but this was just stone cold truth delivered straight from the horse’s mouth. Or donkey’s mouth? She told him:

“Congratulations, honeybun. We are so proud of you and your accomplishments… Now let’s aim to have you keep your job. And to that end, I do have some suggestions.”

She then hit him with:

“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you, and we want no lawsuits, OK?”

Ha! Amazing! In one quick message she succinctly called out the QAnon crowd and their Fox enablers AND reminded him why he got a promotion! Because Tucker Carlson’s white supremacist conspiracies and continuation of Donald Trump‘s big lie about the 2020 election were part of why Fox News fired him — and why they had to pay out the biggest lawsuit settlement in history! Great job, momma!

Ch-ch-check out the total mom moment to see what else she had to say (below)!

Jesse Watters' mom (who is a Democrat) calls in to weigh in on his first night in his 8 pm show: "Do not fall into any conspiracy rabbitholes. We do not want to lose you. … There really has been enough Biden-bashing and [Hunter's] laptop is old." pic.twitter.com/Nn8udb83sr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) July 18, 2023

[Image via Fox News/Twitter.]