Sound Of Freedom Star Jim Caviezel Goes FULL QAnon, Says Trump Was 'Selected By God' To Fight Liberal Blood-Drinking Child Traffickers

Jim Caviezel used to be a proper movie star. He co-starred in movies with Jennifer Lopez and Henry Cavill. He seemed like Hollywood’s next big thing for a minute — solid actor, classic good looks, GREAT eyes. Heck, he starred in one of the highest grossing films of all time, The Passion of the Christ, for Mel Gibson. Now he’s using all that talent to induct more innocent people into the cult of QAnon.

His new movie Sound of Freedom is a big hit, having racked up $40 million at the box office on a modest budget. The action film, about private contractors saving children from sex trafficking, has been described as “QAnon-adjacent.” It’s essentially a power fantasy for believers in the conspiracy theory, which, in short, labels any political enemy of Donald Trump as part of a global child trafficking ring.

The movie itself does not come right out and say “all liberals are demon-worshipping pedophiles who drink the blood of the children they abduct” — it just hints at some of the most bizarre Q ideas. The sex traffickers in the film are somewhat generic “elites,” rich and powerful folks which a reasonable person could view as a reference to Trump’s old pal Jeffrey Epstein — but which Q followers will take as a god whistle about everyone from Hollywood and all Democrats.

Mostly it focuses on a basic action story about a white American hero shooting his way into a pedo ring to save the kids. It’s essentially a depiction of how the #Pizzagate guy saw himself in his mind, instead of what he was — a radicalized fool with a shotgun, endangering innocent people because he believed a story made up by propagandist grifters. It also stars Mira Sorvino. It’s an actual movie.

It’s like the Battlefield Earth of QAnon. Get ’em with the thriller then tell hapless viewers, “you know, there really is a huge child trafficking operation happening right under our noses — if you want to learn more, just click on this link.”

But Caveizel isn’t interested in a veneer of plausibility. In interviews for the film he’s come out as full Q — with all the inanity that entails. Speaking on the Real America’s Voice podcast, hosted by Steve Bannon — yes, that one — he made it clear he believes all the craziness. He said about Bannon’s old boss:

“I also want to say to Donald Trump, then when you watch this movie, you will be at peace and at rest because you, more than anyone, have done incredible things Jesus talks about, that you know faith without works is dead.”

You know all the things Donald Trump has done that Jesus talks about. Funneling money from children’s charities, the sermon on the golden toilet, “let he who hasn’t cheated on his wife with a porn star cast the first stone,” all that. Big Jesus guy, that Trump. He continued:

“I believe Donald Trump was selected by God Almighty, and I’m talking about the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit God.”

Just a very normal, rational thing to believe. Yep.

Remember, the Q folk don’t just believe in the trafficking conspiracy — the real point is that Donald Trump is the one who’s secretly fighting it. Trump. The guy who’s only ever been out for himself, who says he doesn’t have to ask God for forgiveness because he’s never done anything wrong in his life. The one who a jury found had committed sexual abuse. That one. He’s the good guy. Caviezel clearly believes that nonsense. He continued:

“That’s why the devil wants to kill him, wants to hurt them. It’s always been this way since Pharaoh and then to Herod and now but more than ever and enslaving them and doing many, many things including organ harvesting and adrenochroming. And I will say that until I’m, you know, I’m dead.”

Wow, so much to unpack there. He’s comparing Trump to Moses (whom Pharoah wanted to kill) and to Jesus (who was executed under Herod). So let’s all take a moment and inbreathiate that statement.

He also said “adrenochroming” — a reference to the QAnon belief that elites drink the blood of infants to get the drug adrenochrome. Caviezel clearly believes this. It’s not just a movie to him, that’s the watered-down version. He told Bannon:

“It’s true, and there will be a lot of things that are going to come out.”

Yeah…

As with many cults, Q has consistently said things will come out, the truth will be revealed, they’ve even marked multiple dates which have come and gone. While Trump refuses to tell them it’s all crap — because they’ll vote for him — he also will never come out and tell the rest of the world about his secret crusade to save children. Because then he’ll be asked about it, and he doesn’t have any facts or evidence to back any of it up. Because it’s make-believe. It’s nonsense.

Unfortunately it’s dangerous nonsense.

Multiple dads — you know, the key demographic for this type of middle-aged action star film — have gotten so indoctrinated by the Q conspiracy theories they lost touch with reality and turned on their families. We’ve heard more than one story in the past couple years of men murdering their own children because of what they read on QAnon and Q-related sites. The stories are heartbreaking — and all too real.

The story of Sound of Freedom is probably perfectly serviceable and entertaining. But it’s total BS.

Sex trafficking, especially underage trafficking, is all too real, and it’s a horrible problem. But very little of it can be solved by barging in with guns. That’s Hollywood nonsense. Most trafficking victims aren’t snatched off the street, they’re recruited — often by people they trust — boyfriends, coaches, youth pastors. If you want to know more about trafficking read what experts have to say. Read the actual testimony of survivors of trafficking, like the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Actual facts — not conspiracy theory nonsense or Hollywood bulls**t.

