Jessica Biel Posts Sweet Video In Honor Of Justin Timberlake's Birthday: 'I ALWAYS Got You'

Jessica Biel is showering her hubby with so much love for his 43 birthday!

On Instagram Wednesday, the actress posted the sweetest video chock-full of memories of herself and Justin Timberlake for his special day. In the caption, she declared:

“I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe.”

In the minute-long clip, we’re taken on a journey through the pair’s 11 year marriage, including lots of smiling selfies, kisses, and cuts of them dancing and running around together. She shows off their lively life, not only from their work, but from the traveling, hiking, and music festivals. The 7th Heaven alum also threw in some sweet moments from her pregnancy and their 2022 vow renewal as a Boom Forest cover of Sonny & Cher‘s I Got You Babe plays over the video.

Related: Jessica Made Justin Agree To Strict Rules If He Wants To Tour Again!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

In the comments, fans and friends alike praised the pair for their deep bond and all that romance, writing:

“Love that you guys look like you have a good time and enjoy each other! Laughter is necessary” “I need more JT and JB content like this. Love.” “Happy Birthday to the husband of one of the baddest ass humans around.” “starting to think you like this dude”

Yeah, she definitely likes this dude! And she’s not afraid to let the whole world know.

Happy Birthday, Justin!

[Image via Jessica Biel/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]