Jessica Biel's Reaction To Justin Timberlake's New Song

Britney Spears isn’t the only one who’s rocking with Justin Timberlake‘s new song!!

On TikTok Saturday, the *NSYNC frontman’s wife Jessica Biel made it clear she’s her hubby’s number one fan! In a video she captioned “ON REPEAT” the 41-year-old actress showed her daytime routine as she jammed throughout her different tasks to the singer’s new song Selfish. On the video, she wrote in text:

“POV: Trying to get anything done [for] the past 24 hours”

In the compilation of clips, Jessica shows herself doing yoga, lip syncing to the track, as well as using her toothbrush as a makeshift microphone while she dances in the bathroom.

Of course, the 7th Heaven alum’s support comes on the tail-end of her 42-year-old man announcing he’d be embarking on a world tour. A tour he’s supposedly only able to go on after he promised not to be an unfaithful, cheater again. According to insiders for The US Sun last week, the Cry Me A River singer’s tour is going to be a very strict one, with lots of breaks so he can spend time with his family (and not other girls in bars after ditching his wedding ring):

“Justin is doing a world tour, but only after Jessica gave her blessing. They don’t want to be apart from each other for months at a time, so he has constructed a schedule where he gets to go home to Jessica and the kids a lot. There is also room in the road trek for them to be with him.”

At least it seems like things are going well now! With all the backlash from Brit Brit’s fans, we’re sure he appreciates his wifey’s support on his new single.

