Car Crashes Into SECOND STORY Of House -- And Cops Say It Was On Purpose!

Cars don’t fly… or do they?

Over the past few days, you may have seen a wild image of a car unmistakably wedged into the second floor of a house circulating the web. It would be easy to dismiss the sight as a possible set image from a Fast and Furious or Marvel movie, but we’re here to tell you that was not the case at all — that photo was UNEDITED! And this was an all too real and all too dangerous situation!

On Sunday Pennsylvania firefighters rushed to a Lewiston home after hearing reports of a car accident, only to discover that a Toyota Corolla had somehow crashed into the side of the home’s second floor! Junction Fire Company administrator Sam Baumgardner told the Washington Post Tuesday:

“This is the stuff you see in movies. That had guys scratching their heads right off the bat. … You have the potential of a fire from a vehicle that’s still running. There was a lot of concern when they pulled up as to what they were getting into.”

The Junction Fire Company shared a Facebook post about the incident Sunday, noting they arrived at the scene “within minutes” after the emergency call, adding that the driver had already exited the vehicle. Pictures showed off the gray sedan lodged into a second-floor window, with its rear end dangling over the home’s front porch. Take a look at the nearly-unbelievable sight (below):

Baumgardner told the outlet there was one person home at the time of the incident — but luckily they were downstairs when it happened. Crazy accident, right? Maybe not! Get this: Pennsylvania State Police are saying the event was “an intentional act”!

The driver, who was identified as 20-year-old Evan Miller, is apparently facing the following charges: careless driving, reckless driving, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief, according to court records obtained by the outlet. Police have not declared a motive for the incident, but Baumgardner speculates the young adult, who was hospitalized for related injuries, may have purposely hit a culvert at a high rate of speed, launching the vehicle into the air:

“The raise and elevation from the bottom and top of the culvert was enough to give the vehicle the ability to clear the vehicles in the driveway and land in the second floor of the house.”

WOW!

It took rescue crews about three hours to remove the car and stabilize the home, and afterward the Junction Fire Company helped the homeowners cover the gaping hole with a tarp.

We're just glad everyone is okay!

