No! Jessica Simpson Fans Think She Split From Eric Johnson Based On Photo Clue!

Say it ain’t so!

Jessica Simpson has caused an uproar online with her recent post for Valentine’s Day — and not in the way any of us want to hear!

The Dukes of Hazzard star took to Instagram on Wednesday with some fresh new shots — wearing a skin tight pink sequin dress, a pink fur coat, a pair of rose gold chunky strap heels, and some diamond, heart-shaped dangly earrings. Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

Wow!! Stunning!! But fans couldn’t help but point out the fact her wedding ring isn’t on her finger! Uh oh…

In the comments, her followers expressed their concern over the fact she not only wasn’t rocking her ring in these pics — but apparently she hasn’t been wearing it in several posts. Not to mention, she didn’t even shout out her hubby of 10 years, Eric Johnson, for V-Day:

“No wedding ring……” “I’ve noticed it for a while…if you look at previous posts. Trying not to assume but…??” “I went back and looked earlier and realized she hasn’t had it on in the last few posts” “I came here to say the thing and I had to scroll forever to see if any other person besides me noticed that haha”

And yep, it’s sadly true. She hasn’t been wearing it in several posts now…

Oh no…

Hopefully she just took it off for a resizing or it needed a repair/some cleaning, but it has been a while since she’s been spotted with it. We would hate to hear that these two split up, especially with how well they seem to get along! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]