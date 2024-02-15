Jennifer Lopez Had Decided She Was Fine Being Alone Forever -- Then Ben Affleck Reached Out!

After losing out on love, Jennifer Lopez was ready to be alone… but Ben Affleck wouldn’t have it!

While appearing on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Radio Show on Thursday, the This Is Me… Now creative opened up about the trajectory of her and Ben’s relationship, and how after they split in 2004, she thought she’d lost “the one.” She explained:

“I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in life] and for whatever reasons that we needed to grow and do other things. We both went off and had children with other people and other relationships, but you know in my mind I kind of had it like, ‘Oh, that was kind of the one.’”

Related: Kim Kardashian Insists Kanye West’s Nearly Naked Wife ‘Cover Up’ Around Her Kids: SOURCE

She, of course, welcomed twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008, while Ben welcomed daughters Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. So they both lived great and bountiful lives… but after parting ways from Marc in 2014 and not exactly striking the lotto in later relationships, she said she felt like she needed to “figure herself out.” and then, she came to the realization that she would be fine alone! She dished:

“I was like ‘I’m good on my own, I’m fine, I love my life’. And when you get to that place, I think that’s when the universe kind of opened up to me and was like, ‘OK now you’re ready.’”

But that’s now how it happened! Ben swooped back in 2021 and the two picked up where they’d left off two decades prior. The Monster-In-Law star gushed:

“I couldn’t believe it and I don’t think he could either. It’s not something we ever planned. We really had moved on with our lives but when we reconnected, it was almost instant and we just knew.”

SO sweet!

The two went on to tie the knot in 2022 and seem happy as ever!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]