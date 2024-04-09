Jessica Simpson Shows Off Bikini Bod In 'Epic' Family Spring Break Pics! LOOK!

Jessica Simpson had some fun in the sun with her family this spring break!

The Dukes of Hazzard star took to Instagram on Monday to show off her family’s amazing vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Of course she led with a bikini selfie! But the barely-there swimsuit was barely her focus! She had more pics of hubby Eric Johnson and their three children — 11-year-old Maxwell, 10-year-old Ace, and 5-year-old Birdie.

Jessica was styling, of course, donning not just an orange bikini but also a delicate white romper. Perfect for family fun in the sun! Speaking of which, other snaps featured their son catching a fish, their youngest daughter looking through some binoculars at the ocean, the kids running on the beach, and more. Jessica appeared to have jumped off the side of the boat into the ocean at one point, too! It looked like they had such a blast in Cabo! The singer expressed as much in the caption, writing:

“2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC! Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!”

Aww! This seems to be a vacay they will never forget! Check out the spring break images (below):

Can we just say Jessica looks absolutely stunning in these snaps?! Wow! Plus, we love that she and Eric seemingly are doing well after those divorce rumors!

