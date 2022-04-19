Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Her Foolproof Strategy For Losing 100 Pounds -- For The Third Time!

Jessica Simpson is getting real about what it took to get to her current weight and lifestyle!

The Open Book author sat down for a virtual interview with the hosts of The Real on Monday, days after she drew repeated headlines for her super-sexy bikini body following the star’s triple-digit weight loss times three! So it made perfect sense that the daytime TV show’s Jeannie Mai Jenkins would be interested in the story behind the singer’s impressive health and fitness achievement!

When asked how it all happened by the co-host of The Real, Jessica explained that her most recent health victory came about as a result of a long-fought, very determined battle to get healthy!

The mom of three said (below):

“I call it determined patience. I believe in setting small goals for yourself, because in my life and how I’ve done it, there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible. So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal.”

Slow and steady wins the race, as the saying goes!

And while she’s drawn a lot of very positive attention for her bangin’ bikini bod, Eric Johnson‘s wife explains that the superficial stuff was “never my main goal” at any point in the process!

Jessica added:

“I literally brought bathing suits on that trip without trying on a bikini, because I thought I was just going to be in a one-piece. When I put that two-piece on, I got super emotional, and I was like, ‘I did this, it happened.’ So, it was just like in the moment and I wanted to share it with everyone because I was very proud of myself for doing what at times felt completely impossible.”

The Newlyweds alum has been through a lot throughout this entire process.

For one, the 41-year-old superstar explained to Jeannie how her latest pregnancy with daughter Birdie Mae proved to be very difficult. And Simpson further reflected on her journey to physical and mental health with her improved fitness and lifestyle, telling the daytime TV show:

“I’ve lost 100 pounds three times. I definitely gain weight, a lot of weight in my pregnancies, I celebrate pregnancy, but this last pregnancy was really hard for me. I don’t know if it was because I was older, hormones and all kinds of stuff, but whoa, Birdie gave me a brutal stretch.”

Wow!

Here is Jessica’s full interview from Monday’s episode:

Powerful stuff!

Simpson has clearly been through a lot — and achieved a lot, too!

We’re just over the moon that she’s in such a good place now!

HBU, Perezcious readers?!

