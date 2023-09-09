Jessie J Proudly Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Underwear Selfie!

Jessie J isn’t afraid to get candid on social media.

Just four months after welcoming her son Sky Safir Cornish Colman, the 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to get very honest with fans while showing the highs and lows of her life since becoming a mother. In the carousel of images, Jessie dropped a bunch of photos of the joyous moments with her baby and the times when she was feeling down. She even dropped an image in the post of herself proudly showing off her postpartum body in nothing but a matching Calvin Klein underwear set. Yes, momma! We love that she’s embracing her post-baby bod.

And underneath these vulnerable shots, the Bang Bang artist penned some heartfelt words for “anyone else who” needed to hear some encouragement lately:

“For myself and anyone else who needs this… The joy. The depression. The happiness. The rage. The sass. The pain. The magic. The exhaustion. The tears. The laughter. The new. The fear. The ups. The downs. The relentlessness. The sexiness. The confidence. The loneliness. The old. The guilt. The change. The bliss. The lost. The found. Love yourself through it all. You are doing it and you are going to get through the intense storm that is postpartum”

What an important reminder for everyone here. You can ch-ch-check out the post about motherhood (below):

We love how raw and honest Jessie has been with her postpartum journey. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Jessie J/Instagram]