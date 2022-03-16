Jessie James Decker Shares Fully Nude Photo Of Husband Eric For His Birthday!

Dayum, Jessie James Decker!

The I Do singer celebrated her husband Eric Decker‘s bday on Tuesday by giving the rest of the world a gift: his naked body!

Gushing about the former NFL player’s ripped bod, she wrote:

“The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece My man is 35 and aging like fine wine.”

We’ll say! She then flipped from thirsty to romantic, writing:

“Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I’m so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you”

Awwww! Though those hashtags are a def back on the sexy side! LOLz! See the pic for yourself (below)!

Right?? Good for you, gurl! Oh, and happy birthday, Eric!

[Image via Jessie James Decker/Instagram.]