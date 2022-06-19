Jill & Jessa Duggar Describe Devastating ‘Stress’ From Josh Molestation Scandal In Newly Released Legal Docs

Jill and Jessa Duggar revealed the painful details about the amount of “stress” they suffered when their brother Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal was exposed.

As you may recall, a police report was leaked in 2015 revealing that their father, Jim Bob Duggar, told authorities their brother had molested five girls in the family home. Jill and Jessa soon came forward as two of the five victims involved. The two, along with their sisters Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar, later sued the City of Springdale, police department employees, and others for invasion of privacy, claiming the released police report caused them emotional distress. However, the lawsuit was dismissed as the judge found the siblings failed to prove their case.

Now, new information from the dismissed case and obtained by The Sun has revealed the devastating toll the scandal had on them when it was revealed years ago. When asked if Jill suffered “physical injury” from the report’s release in a deposition taken on September 1, 2021, the 31-year-old explained:

“The stress from it all caused me to be so stressed that, like, I almost, like – almost thrown up a couple of times. And like, hair loss, and stress like that, those kinds of things.”

While Jill did not seek medical treatment for any of her “physical” symptoms, the situation forced her to see a therapist, which she noted that she finds is “good for anyone.”

A couple of weeks later, Jessa also opened up about the aftermath of the released report, recalling how there had been so many “negative emotions” and it felt almost like an old wound in a September 13, 2021 deposition:

“Definitely faded. It’s kind of like you get injured and it bleeds and you bandage it. And you’re never quite the same, but you do get a scar eventually.”

Although she never sought medical care or counseling like her sister, she did end up turning to her husband, Ben Seewald, instead for support. Jessa said:

“I mean, if you call my husband a counselor. I certainly have cried my heart out to him and stayed awake a lot of nights talking through things with him. But that’s the extent of it.”

Completely heartbreaking details from both Jill and Jessa…

