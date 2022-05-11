Jill Duggar Accuses Her Father Jim Bob Of Being ‘Verbally Abusive’ In Damning Unsealed Court Documents

It is no secret that Jill Duggar has had a troubled relationship with her parents over the years, but it turns out there was a lot more to the story about what caused the rift.

As you may recall, a police report was released to the public in 2015 revealing that her father, Jim Bob Duggar, confessed to law enforcement that his eldest son Josh Duggar molested five young girls while they were asleep in their family home. His younger sisters Jill and Jessa later came forward as two of those victims. The two women, along with their other sisters, Jinger and Joy-Anna, then sued the city of Springdale and the police department for invasion of privacy, saying the released records caused “extreme mental anguish and emotional distress.” However, the case was later dismissed as the judge stated that the sisters did not prove their claims. (What? You mean to tell us female victims were once again gaslit by the American justice system? Shocking.)

But now, new details about the court case have been revealed, specifically about Jill and Jim Bob’s issues, as the documents have been unsealed.

In the legal papers obtained by The Sun, the 30-year-old reality star claimed she was the only family member who “sought any type of therapy or counseling following the release of the redacted police reports.” She and her husband Derick Dillard even entered couple’s therapy since they were “going through some issues with her family – especially with her dad – over a “lack of boundaries” when it came to contractual concerns.

One of those big issues? According to the court documents, Jill recalled how Jim Bob had become “verbally abused” towards her when the couple began to make decisions for their best interest. The 19 Kids and Counting alum said during a Preliminary Psychological Opinion by Robert Wynne:

“I saw a whole new side to my dad once my husband and I started making decisions that were best for our family, but not in his best interest. Sadly, I realized he had become pretty controlling, fearful and reactionary. He was verbally abusive. Our relationship is not good. It got pretty toxic. We occasionally text on a family group thread, but I don’t feel comfortable being around him and just hanging out. It isn’t good for my mental health right now.”

Understandable. The legal docs added:

“They were asked to not to come over to the Duggars’ house without permission from her father and that her father did not approve of her having a nose ring, drinking alcohol, or wearing pants.”

Elsewhere in the filing, the group requested that any statements they made about whether or not they forgave their brother Josh and why they have not sued him be excluded, citing that it was irrelevant to their case. The defendants took aim at the family for providing their daughters with “adequate therapy” after the molestation:

“The Plaintiffs were parties to a PR effort – initiated and managed by the family’s PR Rep/Agent – that included instructions to the Plaintiffs to forgive their brother and publicly pronounce their forgiveness as a means of muting the controversy and, hopefully, saving their TV show. Questions about the Plaintiffs’ forgiveness of their brother, including their refusal to sue him, are also relevant to their primary claim for damages in this case, mental anguish and emotional distress. Unlike most who claim to have been sexually assaulted, the Plaintiffs in this case were forced to live with their alleged assailant for years after their respective assaults.”

The docs continued:

“The Plaintiffs were also not provided treatment – or, at least, adequate treatment (none of them can even recall the name of the counselor they vaguely recall talking to once, as a group and with their mother/parents in attendance) – to deal with the trauma of the assault. No real measures were taken by their parents to ensure their safety during the remainder of their adolescence.”

Jill even revealed her counselor said she suffered from “revictimization” and “trauma” following the release of records:

“On a regular basis, she feels emotionally overwhelmed and prone to tears… She actively strives to manage emotions, distract herself and ‘not think about’ the ‘ubiquitous’ triggers. She tries to bury it.”

The Counting On star called her childhood “harmonious, happy and stimulating,” noting that she was “close” with her 18 siblings and had “loving” parents. However, that all changed when the family experienced a “family-wide crisis” while Josh was interviewed by the police, and Jill divulged the abuse allegations to authorities. When the records were released in 2015, she claims it resulted in “devastating consequences” and “all hell broke loose”:

“The trauma is hitting me again, harder than expected, and I anticipate being drug through the mud again just in an effort to get justice.”

Although Jill “longs” to have a relationship with her father again, she and her husband have very limited interactions with Jim Bob now – noting that they only see each other at major family events:

“My husband and I have had to create some pretty strict boundaries right now to protect our sanity. We pretty much only see him right now at weddings and funerals. I think sometimes he wishes we would just ‘get over it’ and go back to how things used to be… doing things his way.”

She then noted that she would not want to talk out their problems as there are “too many triggers.” As for her relationship with her mom Michelle Duggar? Jill shared that she is “hurting” and wants Jim Bob to “shut his mouth sometimes.” And while the mom of two sees her more than her dad, she expressed that it is still “triggering” and “awkward” most of the time.

