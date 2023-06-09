Country Star Jimmie Allen Accused Of Assault By SECOND Woman -- And There's Video??

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Embattled country musician Jimmie Allen is being sued by a second woman who is accusing him of sexual assault. And the details of this new case against the recording artist are very, very concerning — to say the least.

As we reported last month, the country star was accused of rape, sexual abuse, and harassment by his former manager. At the time, Allen apologized to his now-estranged wife Alexis Gale for having carried on a years-long affair with the unidentified woman. But he denied any alleged rape or abuse had taken place, instead calling the activities consensual.

Now, the 37-year-old singer is facing a shocking new sexual assault lawsuit from a second woman.

On Friday, per Variety, a woman identified in court documents only as “Jane Doe 2” filed suit in federal court in Tennessee. In that suit, the woman claims she was “randomly” approached by the Delaware-born singer on an airplane last May. They struck up a conversation and continued to talk in the weeks after.

Quickly, the suit claims, the country singer became “engaged in daily communication” with her via phone. Then, after several months of long-distance chatting, the pair agreed to meet in Las Vegas late last summer. It was in a hotel room there, the anonymous plaintiff alleges, that she was sexually assaulted by Allen.

According to the lawsuit, the unnamed plaintiff had persistently inquired about his wife prior to their meeting. He allegedly told her he and Gale were already separated — and even talked about a “future together” with the now-accuser:

“Over time, Allen expressed his love for her and told her he could see a future together. He told her he wanted to have children together and that he could see she would make a good stepmother for his children… Plaintiff inquired on several occasions about Allen’s wife, but Allen assured her that he and his wife were separated.”

So sketchy… but it gets worse.

After accompanying the singer on some “business appearances” around Sin City in which he supposedly introduced the woman as his “girlfriend,” she says she was brought back to Allen’s hotel suite.

There, per the suit, the unnamed woman at first consented to having sex with the singer. However, she allegedly told Allen that she was “not on birth control,” and thus requested he use a condom:

“He told her he would respect her request. Yet, as their encounter progressed, Allen penetrated Plaintiff during sex with his penis and without a condom. Allen told Plaintiff he wanted to get her pregnant. Plaintiff said no… He refused.”

At that point, the suit claims Jane Doe 2 “repeatedly” asked Allen to stop and “verbally revoked” consent. However, “he still continued” despite her requests to end the encounter. Horrible.

Then, after the alleged assault, Allen “immediately” passed out on the bed. But the terror apparently didn’t end there. Per the newly-filed court docs, as the woman was trying to leave following the awful experience, she noticed the singer’s phone propped up in a closet — it was on, recording video of the encounter. That was also being done without her consent.

The lawsuit reads:

“Allen sexually assaulted Jane Doe 2 in his hotel room and then passed out. Extremely upset by the assault, Jane Doe 2 was leaving the hotel room when she discovered that Allen had surreptitiously and, without her consent, placed his cell phone in the closet facing the bed and had been videotaping the entire event. … [She] panicked when she discovered that Allen had recorded her undressing, and had recorded their sexual encounter and his assault on her… Crying, shaking, and in a panic, Plaintiff took the phone with her.”

OMG!

To clarify, the suit also states the woman did not request at any point that their encounter be videotaped:

“However, at no time did Allen disclose that he intended to or was video recording their sexual encounter, nor did he ask Plaintiff if she consented to him video recording their sexual encounter.”

Shaken, the woman grabbed Allen’s cell phone, fled the room, and left the hotel. With the help of a friend who she called in the moments after fleeing, the woman found a new hotel in the city and booked a room for herself.

Later, after flying home from Las Vegas, she took the signer’s cell phone to her local police department. Those detectives then forwarded the woman’s allegations, statements, and evidence to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for further investigation.

Elizabeth Fegan, a Chicago-based attorney with FeganScott, is currently representing Jane Doe 2. Fegan also represents the ex-manager involved in last month’s aforementioned lawsuit, as well. The attorney told Variety that, in this case, Vegas detectives have already been in contact with her client. For now, as the police investigation is ongoing, Jane Doe 2’s lawsuit is going after Allen for “battery, assault, invasion of privacy and emotional distress.”

In fact, Jane Doe 2’s lawsuit actually came about because of the first suit filed by the ex-manager last month. The woman’s aforementioned friend saw Allen had been sued for rape and convinced Doe to come forward, too. Fegan noted to Variety how it’s significant to see Allen now has two allegations against him:

“A predator can only have two defenses: one is consent, and one is that it didn’t happen. The more women that come forward, the more they can’t claim it didn’t happen, and the less likely it is that it’s consensual. It shows a pattern of deceit, manipulation and ultimately, a pattern of force.”

The lawyer also added this unsettling statement at the end of her interview with the news outlet:

“We have spoken to more women, and I expect that there will be more lawsuits.”

Whoa…

This just got so much worse for Jimmie Allen. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]