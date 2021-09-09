Jimmy Kimmel's SCORCHING HOT Take On How To Solve Hospital Overcrowding -- Do You Agree With Him?

Jimmy Kimmel is back on TV, and he wasted no time in making waves with one piping hot anti-anti-vaxxer take!

Following a long Summer hiatus, the late night host returned to the small screen on Tuesday night, where he kicked things off by suggesting how hospitals can deal with overcrowding amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. How? Oh, he mercilessly called out people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and instead treat themselves with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug for treating worms in livestock.

In his monologue, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host mentioned that there were 300% more new COVID cases following the Labor Day weekend than last year, noting:

“Dr. Fauci said that if hospitals get any more overcrowded, they’re gonna have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed.”

While the thought of having to potentially deny certain sick people hospital beds sounds like quite the conundrum, Kimmel didn’t think so. In fact, he already had a solution! The comedian shared:

“That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”

Kimmel went on to call out the stupidity of these “pan-dimwits” who refuse to get vaccinated out of fear of “Big Pharma” yet, for some reason, think it’s healthy to take livestock medicine that has reportedly landed some users in the hospital. He shared:

“We’ve still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there. People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control center has seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, ‘No, I don’t want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead.'”

The 53-year-old also pointed out the hypocrisy of these Big Pharma-fearing ivermectin users, as the livestock medicine is made by a huge pharmaceutical company, too. He shared:

“One of the reasons these Seabiscuits are opting for ivermectin is because they don’t trust big pharma, which is fine, I guess, except for the fact that ivermectin is made by Merck, which is the fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in the world. And even Merck is telling people to cut it out.”

Not to mention Bill Gates put the mind-controlling trackers in the ivermectin in the first place… LOLz…

Citing Merck’s statement that the drug isn’t an effective treatment for COVID-19 and how there isn’t enough safety data, the stand-up continued:

“Listen, if a pharmaceutical company says, ‘Please don’t take the drug we’re selling.’ You should probably listen to the board or you can just go with a TikTok posted by a disgraced veterinarian instead… Meanwhile, these poor horses are like, ‘Hey, I have worms. I need that stuff. There are worms in my butt.’ Do you understand?”

Kimmel ended the topic by explaining that ivermectin received a “big endorsement” by “one of America’s top medical minds” Alex Jones — or, as Kimmel described him:

“Sandy Hook denier slash Internet lunatic.”

The animal medicine also received an endorsement from Joe “Toxic Masculinity’s Last Hope” Rogan, who told fans he took the drug with a host of other medications — but failed to mention the unaffordable price of the other medications he took.

Much like the pandemic, the pan-dumb-ic is far from over, and even though Kimmel spoke a lot of truth in his monologue, we have a feeling anti-vaxxers will only absorb the part where he suggested to let them die.

Do U agree with this hot take, Perezcious readers? Watch the full monologue (below) and sound off in the comments!

