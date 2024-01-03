Jimmy Kimmel Threatens To SUE 'Soft-Brained Wacko' Aaron Rodgers Over 'Reckless' Jeffrey Epstein Claim

Jimmy Kimmel is DONE messing around with Aaron Rodgers!

The late night TV show host has always had a bit of beef with the NFL star — but now he’s taking it a step further! In case you weren’t aware, in March of last year the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host jokingly went after the quarterback in a monologue during his show. During a February appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron had chatted about his views on UFOs and the unknown, saying at the time:

“I believe that this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world … Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released? There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

Following this, Jimmy called him a “tin-foil hatter” and jokingly suggested “it might be time to revisit that concussion protocol”. Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Jimmy Kimmel claims Aaron Rodgers is a “tin foil hatter” for wanting to know the names on the Jeffrey Epstein client list. pic.twitter.com/fZtiULosEM — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023

Nearly a year later, it would seem the New York Jets player isn’t over the comments Jimmy made! In another appearance on Pat McAfee‘s show on Tuesday, the 40-year-old took aim at the TV host, this time suggesting the comedian might be on “billionaire pedophile” Jeffrey Epstein‘s client list.

Related: Travis Kelce BRILLIANTLY Responds To Aaron’s ‘Mr. Pfizer’ Insult!

During the interview, which was supposed to be about an NFL conspiracy theory surrounding Super Bowl team predictions, Aaron went on a long-winded rant which ended with him saying:

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are hoping that list doesn’t come out … I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle.”

NEW: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will pop "some sort of bottle" when the Epstein associates list is released and suggests Jimmy Kimmel will be named. Everyone is excited ???? “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn't come out.” “I'll… pic.twitter.com/JRzjznVM7T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2024

OMG?!

Understandably, the 56-year-old wasn’t pleased with the comments the sports star made, and clapped back on X (Twitter) HARD. Quoting a clip of the conversation, he wrote:

“Dear A**hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12″

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

Wild! He didn’t come to play!

What do U think about Aaron’s comments and Jimmy’s reaction, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live!/The Pat McAfee Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]