Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet’s Relationship Getting ‘Super Serious’ Now!

Could Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet be in it for the long haul?! A source for People says it’s a strong possibility!

On Tuesday, the insider pointed out to the outlet that the 26-year-old makeup mogul and 27-year-old actor “may seem like opposites but they really do connect on a lot,” specifically when it comes to music, friends, and family:

“They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun. Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present’ way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship.”

Perezcious readers know Kylie and Timothée sparked dating rumors last April. That’s a long time for things to progress between them. We’ve even seen the pair out together more and more in public — and at family gatherings.

Related: Why Didn’t Kylie Pose On The Red Carpet With Timothée? Fans Have Thoughts!

And considering they were caught kissing and dropping the L word on camera during commercial breaks at the Golden Globes, it’s safe to say these two are obviously in a committed relationship! The source noted that Kylie and Timothée “are super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included,” adding:

“On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential.”

Wow! Timothée got the stamp of approval from the momager and the big sister! What does his family think about this relationship, though? Are they equally as supportive of the lovebirds as the Kardashian-Jenners? The answer turns out to be YES! The source spilled:

“His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here. They love dinners at home and nights in with family and close friends.”

Awww!!!

After the messy Selena Gomez debacle at the Globes, Kylie and Timothée may feel the need to stick to keeping their relationship largely out of the spotlight again! But we’re keeping our fingers crossed for them to have their red carpet debut one day! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you feel Kylie and Timothée’s relationship will make it? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via The Late Late Show with James Corden/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]